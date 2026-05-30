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Galveston County Animal Resource Center – Adopt A Pet Today.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Meet Beans (A043951)!

This adorable Border Collie mix is the ultimate cool bean!

He is an absolute sweetheart who is overflowing with love and gentle affection. True to his breed mix, he’s full of bean-energy and super smart, but his favorite thing to do is to spill the beans on how much he cares about his humans. He’s the perfect blend of loving, sweet, and loyal!

If you’ve been searching for the perfect little companion to add some extra perk to your life, Beans is ready to sprout right into your heart and home. Come meet him today!

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

3412 25th Ave N Texas City, TX

409-948-2485

www.gchd.org

Wednesday, & Friday: 12pm – 5pm
Tuesday & Thursday: 12pm – 6pm
Saturday: 10am – 5pm
(Closed Sunday & Monday)

Browse our adoptables:
https://24petconnect.com/

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on
www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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