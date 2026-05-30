Galveston County Animal Resource Center – Adopt A Pet Today.

Meet Beans (A043951)!

This adorable Border Collie mix is the ultimate cool bean!

He is an absolute sweetheart who is overflowing with love and gentle affection. True to his breed mix, he’s full of bean-energy and super smart, but his favorite thing to do is to spill the beans on how much he cares about his humans. He’s the perfect blend of loving, sweet, and loyal!

If you’ve been searching for the perfect little companion to add some extra perk to your life, Beans is ready to sprout right into your heart and home. Come meet him today!

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

3412 25th Ave N Texas City, TX

409-948-2485

www.gchd.org

Wednesday, & Friday: 12pm – 5pm

Tuesday & Thursday: 12pm – 6pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

(Closed Sunday & Monday)

Browse our adoptables:

https://24petconnect.com/

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on

www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.