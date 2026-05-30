The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post 89 in Texas City recently placed a wreath at the Texas City Memorial Park in memory of the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our nation. Pictured from left are Maurice Rubio, 2nd Vice; Vincent Figueroa, Sargeant-at-Arms; Freddie Perez, 3rd Vice; Trinity Ortiz, Auxiliary President; Cheryl Arevalo, Auxiliary Secretary/Treasurer; and Nick Arevalo, SALS 3rd Division Commander.
Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post 89 in Texas City recently placed a wreath at the Texas City Memorial Park
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The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post 89 in Texas City recently placed a wreath at the Texas City Memorial Park in memory of the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our nation. Pictured from left are Maurice Rubio, 2nd Vice; Vincent Figueroa, Sargeant-at-Arms; Freddie Perez, 3rd Vice; Trinity Ortiz, Auxiliary President; Cheryl Arevalo, Auxiliary Secretary/Treasurer; and Nick Arevalo, SALS 3rd Division Commander.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post 89 in Texas City recently placed a wreath at the Texas City Memorial Park in memory of the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our nation. Pictured from left are Maurice Rubio, 2nd Vice; Vincent Figueroa, Sargeant-at-Arms; Freddie Perez, 3rd Vice; Trinity Ortiz, Auxiliary President; Cheryl Arevalo, Auxiliary Secretary/Treasurer; and Nick Arevalo, SALS 3rd Division Commander.