Doing Homework Before Buying a Puppy for Christmas 

Google searches for ‘buy [a] puppy’ have seen an 82% increase across the US, as families prepare for Christmas.

Pet nutrition experts, PetLab, conducted an analysis of Google Trends as well as Google Keyword Planner to research what canine health concerns American dog owners are taking to the internet to find information about the most.

The research studied average monthly searches for over 120 dog health-related search terms such as “pancreatitis”, “worms”, and “mange”. The study ranks how frequently each condition appeared in searches when scaled by population (every 100,000 residents). The data also identified where owners are searching for these conditions in the US most.

The study comes after articles published over recent years by animal welfare charities, stating that shelters often see an increase of animals arriving in the early months of the year, following the gifting of unwanted pets over the festive period.

This may be partly due to surprise owners being ill-equipped to look after their new furry friends. New owners would likely benefit from being aware of potential problems their pets may face so they feel they have the knowledge to care for their new pooch.

The most searched canine health conditions in America

1. Ear Infection

The study revealed that American dog owners are most concerned about their pups having an ear infection. The common health condition is the most searched-for concern in 33 of the 50 states. The search came out on top in California, Illinois and Washington, among others, with a national average monthly search volume of 927 per 100,000.

2. Pancreatitis

The second most searched-for dog health condition in the US is pancreatitis, with the condition having a national average monthly search volume of 829 per 100,000 population. The concern topped the searches in five states, including Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.

3. Parvovirus

Canine Parvovirus places third on the list as the most searched-for health condition across the US, with a national average of 647 monthly searches per 100,000. A condition specific to dogs, parvovirus is of highest concern for owners in Mississippi and Louisiana.

4. Diarrhea

The research found that diarrhea in dogs is the fourth most searched-for concern for owners across America, hoping to find solutions or if their dog is suffering a symptom of something more serious. The condition has a national average monthly search volume of 636 per 100,000 population.

5. Ticks

Rounding out the top five most searched-for dog health conditions in America is owners seeking advice about ticks. These parasites are highly common and experience 537 average monthly searches per 100,000 population nationally. Ticks are the most searched term analyzed in the study in nine US states, including New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Co-founder and CEO of PetLab, Christopher Masanto commented on the findings: “It is only natural, we, as pet owners are conscious of the health of our pets, and it is important we remain vigilant in spotting any signs they may be experiencing illness or unease – especially new owners, who are helping their pet settle into a new environment.

“It is a good sign that owners want to be educated about their pets and we often find it insightful or comforting to search the internet for solutions to difficulties our pets are facing. Even if this is just to find confirmation that any potential signs of illness, we have noticed are nothing sinister.

“However, it is vital that should your pet appear to be experiencing any abnormal symptoms or sign of pain or appear just not to be themselves, you seek medical advice from your vet as soon as possible.

“Typically, lots of signs our pets show are little cause for concern and are common as they grow older or even as the seasons change. However, it is always best to check with the professionals to help our pets live their fullest, happiest lives.”