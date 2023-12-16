Sunday no Funday for Texans, Cowboys, Rockets

As usual, Monday and Tuesday will be filled with basketball and soccer scrimmages, but Sunday will be a Judgement Day of sorts as the Texans, Cowboys and Rockets are each on the road with something to prove.

Sunday: The Texans will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they travel to face AFC South rival Tennessee beginning at 12:00pm. The Titans will be wearing their old Oilers uniform to further needle Houston. It is the first meeting of the season between the teams, one that KHOU11 will have the game live.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys head to meet the Bills in a clash of start quarterbacks. Dallas QB Dak Prescott has thrown 22 touchdown passes in the last seven games to give the Cowboys a 10-3 record while Buffalo’s Josh Allen has kept Buffalo in the AFC playoff hunt. KRIV26 will have the game live at 3:25pm.

The surprising Rockets visit the Bucks at 6:00pm. Space City Home Network will air the game beginning at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

Monday: In high school boys basketball play, Vidor visits La Marque at 6:00pm, followed by Klein Collins at Clear Creek at 7:00pm, and state-ranked Hitchcock at East Bernard at 7:30pm.

Girls high school hoops is also on the slate with state-ranked Hitchcock at East Bernard at 6:15pm, followed by Clear Creek at Aldine Davis at 7:00pm.

A girls high school soccer scrimmage is also on the docket as Dickinson visits Katy at 7:30pm.

The Rockets conclude their three-game road trip with a visit to the Cavaliers at 6:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The girls high school basketball schedule will have Santa Fe at Galveston Ball at 6:30pm, followed by Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Dickinson at Clear Falls, and Friendswood at Angleton each starting at 7:00pm.

A busy boys basketball schedule begins at 7:00pm with Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, state-ranked Galveston Ball at Santa Fe, Angleton at Friendswood, and La Porte at Texas City.

There are also a handful of boys soccer scrimmages each starting at 7:30pm as Clear Brook at Sam Rayburn, Clear Creek at Pearland, Pasadena at Clear Falls, and Texas City at Pasadena Memorial round out the schedule.

The girls are also on the pitch for scrimmage matches as Goose Creek Memorial at state-ranked Friendswood and Clear Creek at Santa Fe each begin at 7:30pm.