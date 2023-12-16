Fishing Forecast

Saturday, December 16, 2023
by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Bolivar: GOOD. 60-65 degrees. Catches of redfish, sheepshead, big croaker, sand trout and whiting at the jetties using live or dead shrimp and finger mullet. Most catches of trout in East Bay. Flounder are at the jetty ready for the season to open December 15. Report by Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. Fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with wind and cooler temperatures. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut. Stingaree to Rollover Pass holding redfish in deeper marshes on popping cork with shrimp and artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 60 degrees. Burnett, Scott, and Tabbs Bays continue to be good for speckled trout with live shrimp under popping cork or soft plastics. A few oversized black drum and bull redfish are roaming the same areas. Shallow shell reefs are holding black drum and sheepshead on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Trinity Bay. Red fish are holding around rocks and drains with current catching numbers on weedless gulp and live shrimp. Trout are showing up a bit later in the morning after the front in warmer waters being caught on plastics and live under a popping cork and around reefs. Drum and sheepshead are in abundance under a popping cork with a long leader in deeper water around rocks.Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 61-65 degrees. Back shorelines and bayous producing decent catches of redfish, along with some nice speckled trout. Open bay hampered by the wind. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 65 degrees, water clarity is good. Strong winds have forced us to adjust our tactics, so we have concentrated on marsh areas where we can get some protection. This week the redfish bite has been good around areas where good current flow has bait up against the shorelines and grass lines. Fish Smack Popping Corks and shrimp imitation lures have worked well with 12-18 inch leaders. Our best trout bite has been on ⅛ ounce jig heads with paddle tails fished extremely slow, almost to the point of dead sticking it in deeper pockets, triggering the most strikes. Numerous color combinations worked this week, with Blue Moon being my preferred confidence color from Deadly Dudley. Birds are still working on the main bay and schools of Redfish are grouped up under the birds when you can locate them and wind allows it. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. North shore of Smith Pointe holding redfish and trout under the birds. Gas wells in East Bay holding black drums on the bottom with shrimp. Deep Reef to Whitehead Reef is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic split tail in beetle green clear or just clear. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 60 degrees. Eagle Point shorelines slow for catches. Bull reds roaming open bay about 1/4 off shoreline towards Kemah. Look for birds. Upper Galveston bay around Sylvan beach good for trout and the occasional slot red, along the old pier pilings. Best on soft plastics, but live shrimp will work. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The railway bridge by causeway holding some drum and oversized redfish biting shrimp, crab, or mullet. Bull redfish are in the channel on both jetties. The surf side is holding sheepshead and trout using shrimp under popping cork or free lined near the rocks. Redfish are in the harbor at both ends of Pelican Island Bridge. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 61 degrees. Chocolate Bayou and Bay continues to be the best bet for anglers wanting to catch speckled trout. Redfish have been scattered about on shells near channel drop offs. Anglers drift with soft plastics catching scattered trout over shells near Green’s Cut. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. While the winds are out of the north, look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout watch the tides in shallows. Waders are landing trout and redfish South of Cold Pass in deeper waters. Jones Bay holding a few fish early on soft plastic. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Houston: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.04 feet below pool. Cold front moved in Saturday evening pushing white bass to full pre-spawn heading into the creeks. Spring Creek, Cypress Creek, Caney Creek and Peach Creek are holding good numbers catching on blade baits and jigs. Largemouth bass can be caught on crank baits and worms around drop offs structure and rocks. Crappie are spread out in 10-14 feet of water on brush and stumps. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 59 degrees. Catches of bull redfish and oversized black drum coming off the Texas City Dike. Galveston jetties produce scattered bull redfish and a few large black drums, but conditions have been rough. Beachfront piers seeing a few oversized reds and black drums, but little else. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock barriers between Swan Lake to the dike still hold redfish and trout on Texas roach or purple/chartreuse artificials. The croaker run is fair at the dike. Bull redfish are good from midway to the end on crab or cut bait. Gas wells, holding black drums on shrimp on the bottom. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Freeport: GOOD. 64 degrees. Fishing has been good working the birds and deep oyster reefs Bastrop, Christmas, and Chocolate Bays with gulp shrimp and live shrimp catching trout and redfish. Catching drum, sheephead, trout and redfish in the Brazos River and Bernard River. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

