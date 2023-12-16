Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 60-65 degrees. Catches of redfish, sheepshead, big croaker, sand trout and whiting at the jetties using live or dead shrimp and finger mullet. Most catches of trout in East Bay. Flounder are at the jetty ready for the season to open December 15. Report by Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. Fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with wind and cooler temperatures. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut. Stingaree to Rollover Pass holding redfish in deeper marshes on popping cork with shrimp and artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 60 degrees. Burnett, Scott, and Tabbs Bays continue to be good for speckled trout with live shrimp under popping cork or soft plastics. A few oversized black drum and bull redfish are roaming the same areas. Shallow shell reefs are holding black drum and sheepshead on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Trinity Bay. Red fish are holding around rocks and drains with current catching numbers on weedless gulp and live shrimp. Trout are showing up a bit later in the morning after the front in warmer waters being caught on plastics and live under a popping cork and around reefs. Drum and sheepshead are in abundance under a popping cork with a long leader in deeper water around rocks.Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 61-65 degrees. Back shorelines and bayous producing decent catches of redfish, along with some nice speckled trout. Open bay hampered by the wind. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 65 degrees, water clarity is good. Strong winds have forced us to adjust our tactics, so we have concentrated on marsh areas where we can get some protection. This week the redfish bite has been good around areas where good current flow has bait up against the shorelines and grass lines. Fish Smack Popping Corks and shrimp imitation lures have worked well with 12-18 inch leaders. Our best trout bite has been on ⅛ ounce jig heads with paddle tails fished extremely slow, almost to the point of dead sticking it in deeper pockets, triggering the most strikes. Numerous color combinations worked this week, with Blue Moon being my preferred confidence color from Deadly Dudley. Birds are still working on the main bay and schools of Redfish are grouped up under the birds when you can locate them and wind allows it. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. North shore of Smith Pointe holding redfish and trout under the birds. Gas wells in East Bay holding black drums on the bottom with shrimp. Deep Reef to Whitehead Reef is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic split tail in beetle green clear or just clear. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 60 degrees. Eagle Point shorelines slow for catches. Bull reds roaming open bay about 1/4 off shoreline towards Kemah. Look for birds. Upper Galveston bay around Sylvan beach good for trout and the occasional slot red, along the old pier pilings. Best on soft plastics, but live shrimp will work. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The railway bridge by causeway holding some drum and oversized redfish biting shrimp, crab, or mullet. Bull redfish are in the channel on both jetties. The surf side is holding sheepshead and trout using shrimp under popping cork or free lined near the rocks. Redfish are in the harbor at both ends of Pelican Island Bridge. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 61 degrees. Chocolate Bayou and Bay continues to be the best bet for anglers wanting to catch speckled trout. Redfish have been scattered about on shells near channel drop offs. Anglers drift with soft plastics catching scattered trout over shells near Green’s Cut. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. While the winds are out of the north, look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout watch the tides in shallows. Waders are landing trout and redfish South of Cold Pass in deeper waters. Jones Bay holding a few fish early on soft plastic. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Houston: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.04 feet below pool. Cold front moved in Saturday evening pushing white bass to full pre-spawn heading into the creeks. Spring Creek, Cypress Creek, Caney Creek and Peach Creek are holding good numbers catching on blade baits and jigs. Largemouth bass can be caught on crank baits and worms around drop offs structure and rocks. Crappie are spread out in 10-14 feet of water on brush and stumps. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 59 degrees. Catches of bull redfish and oversized black drum coming off the Texas City Dike. Galveston jetties produce scattered bull redfish and a few large black drums, but conditions have been rough. Beachfront piers seeing a few oversized reds and black drums, but little else. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock barriers between Swan Lake to the dike still hold redfish and trout on Texas roach or purple/chartreuse artificials. The croaker run is fair at the dike. Bull redfish are good from midway to the end on crab or cut bait. Gas wells, holding black drums on shrimp on the bottom. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Freeport: GOOD. 64 degrees. Fishing has been good working the birds and deep oyster reefs Bastrop, Christmas, and Chocolate Bays with gulp shrimp and live shrimp catching trout and redfish. Catching drum, sheephead, trout and redfish in the Brazos River and Bernard River. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.