Hitchcock, Ball Square Off in Clash of State-Ranked Teams

Despite the light schedule due to the beginning of the holiday break, there’s plenty of intrigue for local sports fans, highlighted by Friday night’s boys’ basketball showdown between defending state 3A champion Hitchcock and a state-ranked Ball High team that continues to move up the 5A rankings.

Wednesday: A host of Friendswood boys’ soccer greats from the past unite at Henry Winston Stadium for the program’s annual alumni match at 6:00pm.

There is one boys’ basketball game on the schedule as Clear Lake visits Clear Brook at 1:00pm. Meanwhile, Dickinson heads to Lake Charles, Louisiana to take part in the two-day Bayou Border Battle.

Fresh off a three-game road trip, the Rockets return home to Toyota Center for a 7:00pm date against the Hawks. Space City Home Network will have the game beginning at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: The third-ranked University of Houston men’s basketball team looks to remain undefeated when they take on visiting Texas State at 7:00pm. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Friday: A very light boys’ basketball schedule starts at 1:00pm with La Marque at Needville, followed by Friendswood at Clear Creek and an entertaining matchup between state-ranked Hitchcock heading to face state-ranked Galveston Ball at 7:00pm.

The game’s only girls’ basketball game will have Clear Falls at Dickinson beginning at 7:00pm.

I-45 bragging rights are on the line when the Mavericks visit the Rockets at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The Rockets take a pre-Christmas roadie to New Orleans to face the Pelicans at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network hits the air with the pregame show at 6:30pm.