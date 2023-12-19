Thursday, December 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSports Hitchcock, Ball Square Off in Clash of State-Ranked Teams
Sports

Hitchcock, Ball Square Off in Clash of State-Ranked Teams

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Despite the light schedule due to the beginning of the holiday break, there’s plenty of intrigue for local sports fans, highlighted by Friday night’s boys’ basketball showdown between defending state 3A champion Hitchcock and a state-ranked Ball High team that continues to move up the 5A rankings.

Wednesday: A host of Friendswood boys’ soccer greats from the past unite at Henry Winston Stadium for the program’s annual alumni match at 6:00pm.

There is one boys’ basketball game on the schedule as Clear Lake visits Clear Brook at 1:00pm. Meanwhile, Dickinson heads to Lake Charles, Louisiana to take part in the two-day Bayou Border Battle.

Fresh off a three-game road trip, the Rockets return home to Toyota Center for a 7:00pm date against the Hawks. Space City Home Network will have the game beginning at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: The third-ranked University of Houston men’s basketball team looks to remain undefeated when they take on visiting Texas State at 7:00pm. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Friday: A very light boys’ basketball schedule starts at 1:00pm with La Marque at Needville, followed by Friendswood at Clear Creek and an entertaining matchup between state-ranked Hitchcock heading to face state-ranked Galveston Ball at 7:00pm.

The game’s only girls’ basketball game will have Clear Falls at Dickinson beginning at 7:00pm.

I-45 bragging rights are on the line when the Mavericks visit the Rockets at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The Rockets take a pre-Christmas roadie to New Orleans to face the Pelicans at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network hits the air with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Sunday no Funday for Texans, Cowboys, Rockets

Stocking Stuffer of a Weekend Schedule 

Queens of Court Take Over Tuesday Night

Tuesday’s Just Fine for Hoops

Kruger-Carlisle Tourney Highlights Weekend

Texans Playing Games That Matter  

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close