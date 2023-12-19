Moore Memorial Library Calendar

Children’s Events:

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesday, January 9th, 16th, 23rd, & 30th at 10 AM

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music, and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesday, January 10th, 17th, 24th, & 31st at 10 AM

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special activity.

Salt Painting Snowflakes

For ages 5 – 12

Saturday, January 20th at 10 AM

Children ages 5 – 12 are invited to use glue to trace snowflakes then sprinkle table salt onto the paste. After, paint over the salt with watercolors for a pop of color!

Teen Events:

Anime & Manga Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, January 5th at 3:30 PM

Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular anime available while enjoying authentic Japanese snacks and soda/punch!

Jackbox and Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, January 12th at 3:30 PM

Come try out our interesting board games (Cards Against Humanity: Family Friend edition, Dixit, Epic Spell Wars) or enjoy our new digital Jackbox Games collection (Quiplash, Tee-K.O, and more)!

DIY Mardi Gras Headdresses with BACODA

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, January 18th at 3:30 PM

Learn the history behind the historic colors of Mardi Gras! Then, craft a handmade, fun Mardi Gras headdress using a variety of colored feathers and adornments.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, January 19th at 3:30 PM

See if your original or premade characters will survive the harrowing situations they find themselves in! Currently hosting one-shot quests.

Creativity Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, January 26th at 3:30 PM

Need a calm, quiet place to work on your art, writing, etc.? Stop by the library and chat with other creatives as you work on your project! Quick crafts will be provided for those wanting to join in.

Adult Events:

Annual Meeting of the Friends of Moore Memorial Public Library

Tuesday, January 9th at 5:30 PM

The public is invited to the annual meeting of the Friends of Moore Memorial Public Library. Mayor Dedrick Johnson, Sr. will present a “State of Texas City” update while Library Director Cheryl Loewen will deliver the “State of the Library” address. Come join us to learn more about our plans for the future and to get involved!

BACODA Creative Nonfiction Writing Workshop

Tuesday, January 9th at 6:30 PM

Participants each receive a notebook and time to personalize it. Each session will feature a thoughtful, engaging mentor text or two that will be discussed and used as a model or idea generator for their writing. Held on the 1st Tuesday of every month.

GALCO Community Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, January 11th at 10 AM

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks. No registration required.

Mardi Gras Headdress Craft

Saturday, January 13th at 11 AM

Stop by the library to learn a little history behind the colors of Mardi Gras and create your own headdress! Walk-ins welcomed while supplies last. Presented by the Bay Area Council on Drugs & Alcohol (BACODA).

Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, January 16th at 5:30 PM

Join likeminded bibliophiles and be on the ground floor for creating a monthly book club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover as well as your current read(s).

Texas City Ancestry Searchers Meetup

Wednesday, January 17th at 1 PM

All genealogy enthusiasts are welcomed to have their burning questions answered!

Wellby Financial Class: Fraud & Scam Protection

Wednesday, January 17th at 5:30 PM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Participants will learn about the methods used by identity thieves to steal personal information and how to protect themselves. They will also understand what information is at risk and red flags to watch out for regarding common scams. To register, visit the Info Desk in person or call (409) 643-5977.



Growing & Nourishing: Health Communities Garden Course

Monday, January 22nd & 29th at 10 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join Sharon Mitchiner, the Nutrition Education Associate at Texas A&M AgriLife, at the library for the start of a 6-week gardening course! Learn how to grow fruits and vegetables in community and backyard gardens. This gardening series includes topics such as how to select the right garden location, planting and watering techniques, controlling insects, and composting. By incorporating cooking demonstrations using the produce grown, participants learn how to prepare the produce they harvest. To register, visit the Info Desk in person or call (409) 643-5975. This course is provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Computer Classes:

Basic Android Phone

Friday, January 12th at 10 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn how to navigate through settings, find & organize apps, navigate through email on the phone, change notifications, and use a browser. To register, visit the Info Desk in person or call (409) 643-5975.

Basic Mouse

Friday, January 19th at 10 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn to recognize terms and differences between right and left clicking. Practice double-clicking, dragging, and scrolling with ease. To register, visit the Info Desk in person or call (409) 643-5975.

Basic Computer

Friday, January 26th at 10 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn basic computer terminology. Learn how to open basic programs, change settings; and navigate common keyboard commands. To register, visit the Info Desk in person or call (409) 643-5975.