Good Food, Good Wine & Good Vibes

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

What’s there to do on the frequent dreary overcast winter weekend in the Third Coast region? Well, some might like a chance to sit and chill while tasting a few of Texas’ homegrown wines. This activity is an option on The Strand in Galveston.

Old Oleander opened in April 2023 and has been pouring only Texas wines for customers coming through its doors. Most of its business has been derived from the thriving tourist market, with many customers coming in from cruise ships, according to David Martinez Jr., one of the owners.

Though the business has been supported by the tourist industry, Martinez reports plans are in the works to bring locals in for lunchtime sandwiches. To attract more locals, the owners plan to expand Old Oleander’s hours of operation along with other business strategies. As word gets around that the business is in town, the hope is hungry folks will come in looking for a good muffuletta.

The team at Old Oleander not only pours Texas wine, but also employs the skills of David Martinez the III, who whips up Galveston’s newest version of a muffuletta. Sandwiched between the Italian-only meats in this version is a thin layer of artichoke, which adds not only flavor but also health benefits.

Old Oleander also offers customers a Reuben sandwich, a Sicilian melt and a couple of other traditional sandwiches. Along with sandwiches, Old Oleander staff serves cheese boards, veggie boards and meat boards.

Finding a home in The Strand’s historic Hendley Building has added a charm and quintessentially Galveston feel to the experience of enjoying Texas wine and handcrafted sandwiches at Old Oleander.

Abigail, a regular customer, enjoys coming in and relaxing after work or coming in and working on her college assignments. Old Oleander provides free Wi-Fi to customers.

“I like the relaxed chill ambiance of the place and they’re not skimpy,” Abigail shared. “They give a good pour.”

According to Martinez Jr., you can order a Texas pour, which is a nine-ounce glass of wine, or you can order a regular pour of wine. Old Oleander serves at least one ounce of wine in each glass for those who opt to taste four wines served on a flight board.

Martinez Jr. has spent his adult life working in the construction industry and is embracing this new business venture with passion and plans for growing it to a fuller food operation. His son, the third in the family line named David, is also embracing working in the hospitality industry.

“I like it much better than working with my dad in construction. With this, the worst that can happen is I burn a slice of bread,” David the III explained about his work in the kitchen.

Growing his knowledge of wine was part of the transition Martinez Jr. had to make as he pivoted from working in construction to being one of the owners and directors of a wine bar selling only Texas wine.

“My favorite part is sharing with our customers about Texas wines and vineyards,” said Martinez Jr. “I love it that we are bringing something to the island that we didn’t have here with our Texas-only wines.”

One of the Texas wines Old Oleander serves is from the William Chris Vineyard in Hye, Texas. William Chris is the first and only Texas vineyard represented in the Top 100 World’s Best Vineyards starting in 2022 and another year of fine listing in 2023 at number 60.

Anyone looking to enjoy a regional favorite from Haak Vineyards & Winery can find it poured in a glass or sold in a bottle at Old Oleander as well.

Sofia, a native of Galveston, serves as the bar manager. She is enjoying her new job and the chance to meet people from all over the world.

“We were just talking with someone from London,” Sofia explained about the many people who she enjoys meeting and chatting with as she serves their beverages. Along with Sofia, Destiny works behind the bar and as a food server, serving warm or cold sandwiches to the hungry customers who come to rest, to refresh and to recharge their spirits.

For those who aren’t sure which glass or bottle of wine they want to purchase, staff members will offer a half-ounce taste in a wine shot glass.

“I have to keep my eye on these little wine glasses,” Martinez Jr said.

It seems the wine shot glasses find a way of slipping out of the wine bar. Perhaps the future will include a stamped wine shot glass that customers can purchase as a memento of their time at Old Oleander.

Mimosas are an art form enjoyed beyond breakfast time at Old Oleander. A mimosa can be ordered throughout the wine bar’s business hours. Some mimosas are infused with lavender syrup, or you can get a sunrise mimosa which is one of Martinez Jr.’s favorites.

For those who want to refresh without alcohol, Old Oleander offers an extensive list of beverages from root beer to various sparkling juices along with a tall cold bottle of Mexican Coca Cola and several Fresca options. On the lighter side, they do have a variety of bubbly water options and plain old H2O.

Currently business hours are limited to Thursdays through Sundays, but if the owners’ plans and dreams become reality, they will be expanding those hours. You can stay up to date on what Old Oleander offers by going to https://www.oldoleander.com/.