Dickinson’s Arias to play in the 2024 Dream All-American Bowl

Dickinson High School receiver/tight end Izaak Arias was nominated and accepted into the 2024 Dream All-American Bowl, which will be played at AT&T Stadium onAfter rigorous review from the committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game and participate in a weekend long event of developmental activities and performance on a nationwide platform.

Dream All-American Bowl showcases the nation’s best high school and middle school athletes. Participation allows players to learn from some of the best teachers of the game, former NFL players, college and high school coaches.

Committee leader and CEO of Dream Sports Group, Shannon Riley, says “the athletes that were selected have exemplified great leadership skills on and off the field, and have stood out as leading performers in each position. We believe that these are the next stars of the game, and we want to recognize them for their outstanding achievements and help them get to the next level.”

“Izaak brings a level of agility and finesse to the Tight End position that is exceptional. He displays great strength and speed on the field. His low center of gravity, coupled with lightning-quick reflexes, allows him to outmaneuver defenders. What truly sets him apart is his versatility. In an era where specialization is the norm, Arias thrives as a dual-threat Tight End/H-Back. Whether he’s blocking for the run or creating mismatches in the passing game, Arias adapts to the needs of the team with an innate understanding of the game. We are excited to see him display his talents in Arlington.”

Dream Sports received over 10,000 nominations and Arias is 1 of 360 student athletes from across the nation selected. Dream Sports Group congratulates him on this prestigious honor and once in a lifetime opportunity.

For more details about the 2024 Dream All-American Bowl, visit www.dreambowlgame.com/all-american.