Chill Out: Area Braces for Arctic Blast

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Mother Nature is bringing her Winter A-game to the Galveston County area, with temperatures expected to approach the Arctic chill the state experienced during the February Freeze of 2021.

Galveston County will receive its portion of a massive polar vortex on Sunday as the blast of freezing weather will arrive late morning, sending temps from the low-50s into the 30s as the day continues. A strong north wind will also contribute to a real feel temperature that will dip into the 20s before Sunday night.

There is also potential for freezing rain to hit the area, as up to a quarter of an inch is expected to hit the greater Houston area on Monday. Those expecting a chance of snow should not hold their collective breaths, as the chance for the area’s first snow since 2021 is slim.

Monday’s high in Texas City is expected to top off near 50 degrees with a low of 29 degrees on Monday night with winds approaching 25 mph. Tuesday’s forecast will see even lower temps as the high will hit near 38 degrees with a low of 26 degrees with northerly winds in the low 20s on Tuesday night.

A variety of events will be impacted by the weather, beginning with the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday morning. Each of the area’s Martin Luther King ceremonies on Monday could be altered, while high school sporting events (see the On the Field schedule on Page 6) could be moved around depending on the decision of local school districts.

However, the rush of chill will not reach the levels of icy despair that occurred in February 2021 that resulted in over a billion dollars in damage; at its peak, the weather left over 10 million residents in the dark. More than 200 Texans lost their lives.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was confident the state’s electrical grid, the subject of must controversy during the February 2021 freeze, will hold up to the increased demand for energy during the next few days.

“We feel very good about the status of the Texas power grid and ERCOT to be able to effectively and successfully ensure that the power will stay on throughout this,” said Abbott on Friday morning.

Following are some tips on preparing your house for the upcoming chill, courtesy of Space City Weather (spacecityweather.com):

Plants: Bring potted plants inside your garage or home. Apply a thick layer of mulch around ground-based plants and water them. Cover sensitive plants with a sheet.

Pipes: Cover or insulate exposed pipes, including those under raised homes. Turn off and drain water sprinkling systems. Indoors, open sink cabinets to expose pipes to inner warmth.

Pets: Bring pets indoors and ensure adequate warmth for livestock.

People: Check on your family and neighbors to ensure their homes are winterized or see if they need a warm place to stay.

The Galveston Salvation Army is also expected to open its doors to the area’s less fortunate. No formal announcement had been made as of Friday afternoon.

Although temperatures will take a drastic rise into the mid-60s later in the week, the winter chill will hold its grip on the area going into next weekend. A second front is projected to arrive on Thursday, taking Friday morning’s temps to near freezing in the Texas City area. While the next front won’t be as oppressive as this weekend’s, it will have the added bonus of rain throughout the week of January 21.