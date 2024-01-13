New Leadership, Same Name

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Mary Weaver has handed over the mops, broomsticks, dusters, and all other cleaning tools along with her clients to a younger version of herself. Megan Summers is now the proud owner of Mary’s Magic Maids, and she intends to keep the name.

After 34 years of operating Mary’s Magic Maids, Mary has retired. But she is hanging onto her administrative position with the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and looking forward to a lot less housecleaning.

“It’s been 34 years and with Hurricane Harvey, then COVID, and I’m getting older, it was just too hard on me to keep running the business,” Mary shared. “I’m just glad God put Megan in my life at the right time.”

Megan brings her experience operating her own catering business, along with her elbow grease to her new business venture in Santa Fe. The ladies we might collectively call M&M are as excited about their futures as two kittens chasing a spool of thread.