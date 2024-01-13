Weekly Fishing Forecast

Galveston, Flats, Fishing, West Bay, Sand Bass,

Bolivar: GOOD. 60-65 degrees. Goat Island drains water runoff into the open water, holding redfish and trout on topwaters early and late, soft plastics later. Fish cuts through the intercoastal waterway from goat Island to rollover. Ytes Bayou drains holding redfish on soft plastics and live shrimp under popping cork. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 57 degrees. Scattered trout being caught in Tabbs Bay in 6-7 feet of water using soft plastic lures. A few catches of sheepshead and black drum being taken on live shrimp further up along the Spoil Islands lining the ship channel. Trout bite is slow in this same area, but a few fish being caught on soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The bite has changed after the recent rains. Redfish can be caught under the pelicans smashing swimbaits, or still hitting live shrimp under a popping cork. Trout are hugging the bottom in waterways that are not blown out by dirty water and starting to transition to a winter pattern finding dead ends in more clear water. Catches can be had using croaker, swimbaits and a few bites on live shrimp. Sheephead are on fire around docks and structures free lining shrimp with serum mixed in as well. Flounder are starting to mix in drains off of small lakes and bottleneck areas with current being caught on swim baits and a bit in live shrimp. Pay attention to tide charts and weather reports so you do not risk your safety or safety of the members onboard prior to heading out on a fishing adventure! Be safe, be prepared and have a float plan to accommodate everyone onboard your vessel, it could save lives. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 54-60 degrees. Redfish dominate the catches up along grass shorelines and in deep bayous. Scattered trout from the same area. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature is 54 degrees and the water clarity is average for this time of year. This week we have concentrated back in the marsh areas where we can get some protection from the wind and wave action, as well as find some pockets and areas with adequate water depth and slight temperature increases. The oversize redfish and speckled trout bite has been consistent in deeper cuts in 5-7 feet of water utilizing ¼ ounce jig heads with blue moon or chartreuse paddle tails. After the cold front and water temperature drop a slow presentation was preferred. Very slow movement of the lure dragging across the bottom, sometimes even deadsticking it, triggered the most strikes for our anglers. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Smith Point shoreline still holding redfish and trout on artificial twitch baits and soft plastic or shrimp under a popping cork. SeaWolf Park holding bull redfish and black drum on the pier. Trout on shrimp under popping cork at the concrete wall. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 58 degrees. Winds and weather have kept most anglers pinned up to the shoreline. Overall the bite has been slow with a few catches of black drum and sheepshead reported. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The jetties holding sheepshead and speckled trout with shrimp under a popping cork or free line shrimp near the rocks. Trout fishing near drop off or deeper water. Swan Lake rock shoals holding sheepshead on popping cork with shrimp, trout with live shrimp or paddle tails. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 58 degrees. Scattered speckled trout being caught by those drifting with soft plastics. Waders picking up some decent fish along lower bay structures near drop offs. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Carancahua Lake and Green’s Lake are holding redfish and black drum on shrimp at the grass lines. And some redfish and trout inside on soft plastic. Watch the tides. South of cold pass waders still getting trout and redfish in deeper waters. Jones bay holding a few fish early on soft plastic. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Houston: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.38 feet above pool. White bass returned to the main lake this week for a bit being caught on plastic swimbaits and spinning baits. With the frontal pattern returning this week it should be the final push to move them all north to spawn. Crappie are hugging tight to the bottom in 10-16 feet of water in East Fork and Luces Bayou. They are needing persuasion to entice the bites. Gar are plentiful in the creeks hitting rattle traps and spinning baits. Catfish are being caught in numbers on jug lines in the main waterways and the northern lake. Largemouth are needing extra persuasion but night fishing for largemouth has been producing numbers with plastics. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 56 degrees. Slow catches reported this past week. A few bull redfish caught along the Galveston jetties and Galveston Channel. Still some flounder in the channel, but no big numbers. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock shoals near Dollar Reef are holding trout and redfish on soft plastics and shrimp. The rocks just across Texas city channel are holding nice trout on split tail soft plastic. The dike is holding Trout and redfish at night under lights. Bull redfish and big uglies are at the end of the dike. Report by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service.

Freeport: GOOD. 60 degrees. Trout and redfish are good working the deep oyster reefs in Bastrop, Christmas, and Chocolate Bay with gulp shrimp, live shrimp, or ¼ ounce jighead on soft plastics. Catching drum, sheephead, trout and redfish in the Brazos River and Bernard River using live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.