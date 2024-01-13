Schedule Hinges on Mother Nature’s Mood

The start of the week could be altered by the rush of Arctic chill that will hit the area on Sunday morning. There are a pair of golf tourneys on Monday and Tuesday that could be played in near freezing conditions and high winds, which could also impact the handful of boys and girls soccer matches on Tuesday night.

Sunday: Cowboys fans won’t care about the weather come 3:30pm when Them Boyz host the Packers in an NFC Wild Card matchup. KRIV 26 will have the game live.

Monday: Weather permitting, Clear Creek’s girls golf team will host a meet at Moody Gardens Golf Club that will also include Clear Brook, Clear Falls, Clear Springs, Galveston Ball and Texas City. The event will conclude on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Clear Brook, Clear Creek, Clear Falls and Clear Springs will be among the teams competing at Gus Wortham before heading to Bay Oaks on Tuesday.

The Rockets will open a full slate of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day hoops when they visit the 76ers beginning at 12:00pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 11:30am with the pregame show, while NBA TV will pick up coverage at tip off.

Tuesday: The boys’ basketball schedule will have Friendwood at Manvel and Santa Fe at Texas City starting at 7:00pm. Brazos at state-ranked Hitchcock begins at 7:30pm.

The girls’ hoops slate has Texas City at Santa Fe at 6:00, followed by Brazos at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:15pm. Manvel at Friendswood starts at 7:00pm.

Weather could have an impact on the soccer schedule as Pasadena at Clear Falls opens the girls’ docket at 7:00. Galveston Ball at Clear Brook and Shadow Creek at Dickinson each start at 7:30pm.

On the boys’ side of the pitch, Clear Brook at South Houston and Clear Falls at Manvel each begin at 7:30pm.