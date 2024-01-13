Saturday, January 13, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSportsBasketball Schedule Hinges on Mother Nature’s Mood
BasketballGolfSoccerSports

Schedule Hinges on Mother Nature’s Mood

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

The start of the week could be altered by the rush of Arctic chill that will hit the area on Sunday morning. There are a pair of golf tourneys on Monday and Tuesday that could be played in near freezing conditions and high winds, which could also impact the handful of boys and girls soccer matches on Tuesday night. 

Sunday: Cowboys fans won’t care about the weather come 3:30pm when Them Boyz host the Packers in an NFC Wild Card matchup. KRIV 26 will have the game live. 

Monday: Weather permitting, Clear Creek’s girls golf team will host a meet at Moody Gardens Golf Club that will also include Clear Brook, Clear Falls, Clear Springs, Galveston Ball and Texas City. The event will conclude on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Clear Brook, Clear Creek, Clear Falls and Clear Springs will be among the teams competing at Gus Wortham before heading to Bay Oaks on Tuesday.

The Rockets will open a full slate of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day hoops when they visit the 76ers beginning at 12:00pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 11:30am with the pregame show, while NBA TV will pick up coverage at tip off.

Tuesday: The boys’ basketball schedule will have Friendwood at Manvel and Santa Fe at Texas City starting at 7:00pm. Brazos at state-ranked Hitchcock begins at 7:30pm.

The girls’ hoops slate has Texas City at Santa Fe at 6:00, followed by Brazos at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:15pm. Manvel at Friendswood starts at 7:00pm.

Weather could have an impact on the soccer schedule as Pasadena at Clear Falls opens the girls’ docket at 7:00. Galveston Ball at Clear Brook and Shadow Creek at Dickinson each start at 7:30pm.

On the boys’ side of the pitch, Clear Brook at South Houston and Clear Falls at Manvel each begin at 7:30pm.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Weekly Fishing Forecast

Hitchcock to Host Baseball Tryouts

Dickinson’s Harmason Selected by San Antonio of UFL

Texas City Powerlifting Team Opens With Impressive Showing

LM Cheer Team Leaves Lasting Impression in State Finals Debut

CCISD Tourney to Provide Plenty of Kicks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close