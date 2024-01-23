Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Busy Schedule Made for All Sports Fans

by Brandon Williams
Weather on Monday and Tuesday could greatly impact the middle of the week, but the weekend comes with an exciting slate of basketball and soccer. The road to the state swimming and diving titles begin in both 24-6A and 18-5A as they each hold district meets.

Wednesday: La Marque’s girls powerlifting team will be among the schools competing at Pasadena Dobie beginning at 4:30pm.

The Rockets host the Trail Blazers at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: District 24-6A will host its swimming and diving meet at Clear Falls. The meet will run through Saturday.

La Marque’s boys powerlifting team will take part in a meet at Pearland beginning at 4:30pm.

Friday: The high school boys basketball schedule starts at 7:00pm with Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Dickinson, Friendswood at Angleton, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball, La Marque at Iowa Colony and Texas City at La Porte. Houston Harmony at state-ranked Hitchcock starts at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls’ hoops slate begins at 6:00pm with Angleton at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Santa Fe, Iowa Colony at La Marque and La Porte at Texas City. Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Lake at Clear Springs and Dickinson at Brazoswood each start at 7:00pm.

In girls soccer, Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, Angleton at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Santa Fe and La Porte at Texas City each start at 7:30pm.

The boys soccer schedule also begins at 7:30pm with Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Angleton, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball and Texas City at La Porte.

The District 18-5A swim meet begins at Friendswood High School’s natatorium. The meet concludes on Saturday with the top finishers advancing to the area round.

The Rockets hit the road for the weekend, beginning with a 6:00 pm trip to the Hornets. Space City Home Network begins coverage with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Saturday: Softball scrimmages begin with La Porte at Clear Falls and Clear Springs at Kingwood at 11:30am, followed by North Shore at Clear Creek at 12:30pm.

La Marque hosts Brazosport in soccer, with the girls starting at 10:00 and the boys beginning at 12:00pm.

Houston’s brief road trip comes to an end when they visit the Nets beginning at 5:00pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 4:30pm with the pregame show.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

