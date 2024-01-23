Busy Schedule Made for All Sports Fans

Weather on Monday and Tuesday could greatly impact the middle of the week, but the weekend comes with an exciting slate of basketball and soccer. The road to the state swimming and diving titles begin in both 24-6A and 18-5A as they each hold district meets.

Wednesday: La Marque’s girls powerlifting team will be among the schools competing at Pasadena Dobie beginning at 4:30pm.

The Rockets host the Trail Blazers at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: District 24-6A will host its swimming and diving meet at Clear Falls. The meet will run through Saturday.

La Marque’s boys powerlifting team will take part in a meet at Pearland beginning at 4:30pm.

Friday: The high school boys basketball schedule starts at 7:00pm with Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Dickinson, Friendswood at Angleton, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball, La Marque at Iowa Colony and Texas City at La Porte. Houston Harmony at state-ranked Hitchcock starts at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls’ hoops slate begins at 6:00pm with Angleton at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Santa Fe, Iowa Colony at La Marque and La Porte at Texas City. Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Lake at Clear Springs and Dickinson at Brazoswood each start at 7:00pm.

In girls soccer, Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, Angleton at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Santa Fe and La Porte at Texas City each start at 7:30pm.

The boys soccer schedule also begins at 7:30pm with Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Angleton, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball and Texas City at La Porte.

The District 18-5A swim meet begins at Friendswood High School’s natatorium. The meet concludes on Saturday with the top finishers advancing to the area round.

The Rockets hit the road for the weekend, beginning with a 6:00 pm trip to the Hornets. Space City Home Network begins coverage with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Saturday: Softball scrimmages begin with La Porte at Clear Falls and Clear Springs at Kingwood at 11:30am, followed by North Shore at Clear Creek at 12:30pm.

La Marque hosts Brazosport in soccer, with the girls starting at 10:00 and the boys beginning at 12:00pm.

Houston’s brief road trip comes to an end when they visit the Nets beginning at 5:00pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 4:30pm with the pregame show.