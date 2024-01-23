Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityEvents Let the Good Rolling Times Begin
Events

Let the Good Rolling Times Begin

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It’s that time of year again— Mardi Gras time! The Rotary Club of Texas City held its 14th Mardi Gras parade on Saturday. Lots of green, gold, and purple along with an abundance of fleurs-de-lis adorned the floats and people in the parade. 

It was 44 degrees and a bit windy, which kept most spectators covered with coats, hats, gloves, and scarves. Some of the dedicated, brave souls who were in the parade had less cold-weather gear covering themselves. 

Entrants in the parade walked, marched, or danced for three miles. Those who were in a vehicle didn’t have as much of a workout but were busy throwing out beads and waving to the people gathered on the street as they rolled along. 

Texas City’s parade marks the beginning of what will be a season filled with parties, parades, music, galas, beads, beads, and more beads.

All the good times will come to a halt the day after Fat Tuesday, which this year is on February 13. In truth, only the good times related to Mardi Gras will come to an end. In Texas’ East Coastal region, good times and festivals just keep rolling along from one to the next all year long. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Galveston’s Gone Country

Galveston Celebrates MLK

The Post Newspaper Community Calendar

The Post Newspaper’s Community Calendar

On Display for the First Time Ever in a Museum – Glacier...

Mother-Daughter Pajama Party on Saturday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close