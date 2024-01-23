Let the Good Rolling Times Begin

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It’s that time of year again— Mardi Gras time! The Rotary Club of Texas City held its 14th Mardi Gras parade on Saturday. Lots of green, gold, and purple along with an abundance of fleurs-de-lis adorned the floats and people in the parade.

It was 44 degrees and a bit windy, which kept most spectators covered with coats, hats, gloves, and scarves. Some of the dedicated, brave souls who were in the parade had less cold-weather gear covering themselves.

Entrants in the parade walked, marched, or danced for three miles. Those who were in a vehicle didn’t have as much of a workout but were busy throwing out beads and waving to the people gathered on the street as they rolled along.

Texas City’s parade marks the beginning of what will be a season filled with parties, parades, music, galas, beads, beads, and more beads.

All the good times will come to a halt the day after Fat Tuesday, which this year is on February 13. In truth, only the good times related to Mardi Gras will come to an end. In Texas’ East Coastal region, good times and festivals just keep rolling along from one to the next all year long.