Gardening

March 2024 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

PEPPERS

Saturday, March 9, 2024

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Galveston County Master Gardener Gene Speller will present best practices for cultivating peppers. Included will be the origin of pepper plants, starting from seed, culture and growing tips, insect and disease control, and recommended varieties. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 512), La Marque 77568. Register online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture, or call 281-309-5065.

GROWING AVOCADOS

Saturday, March 16, 2024

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Galveston County Master Gardener Hazel Lampton, a gardener with years of experience growing avocados, will provide a program featuring the best varieties for our area of the Gulf Coast. She will cover how to start plants from seeds, as well as tips on tree planting, and cultivation methods for growing avocados. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 512), La Marque 77568. Register online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture, or call 281-309-5065.

SPRING FAIRY GARDEN WORKSHOP

Saturday, March 16, 2024

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Registration: $25

Spark your child’s imagination and learn to build your own Fairy Garden. Fairy gardens nurture creativity and make direct connections to our natural world. We will supply materials to make your garden fairy feel right at home. Registration limited to 12 pairs (one adult and one child, age range from 8 to 12 years). Registration fee will cover all workshop materials. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 512), La Marque 77568.  Register and learn more: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture or call 281-309-5065.

MARCH MADNESS PLANT SALE AT THE DISCOVERY GARDEN

Thursday, March 21, 2024

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

An in-person sale featuring Master Gardener grown plants, perennials, spring vegetables, peppers, and herbs. Held at the beautiful Discovery Garden in Carbide Park, 4102 Main Street, La Marque. Visit the Galveston County Master Gardeners store for more details: https://store.galvestonmg.org

TOMATO STRESS MANAGEMENT, Part 3 of 3

Saturday, March 23, 2024

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Do you want to learn how to grow great tomatoes? This is the third in the series by Galveston County Master Gardener Ira Gervais about growing great tomatoes in Galveston County. The program will include how to identify tomato diseases and insect stress, and how to minimize them to increase yields. Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 512), La Marque 77568. Register online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture, or call 281-309-5065.

CUCUMBERS, SQUASH AND MELONS

Saturday, March 23, 2024

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Galveston County Master Gardener Kevin Lancon presents best methods to grow cucumbers, squash, and melons in your home garden. The seminar offers different varieties for garden success, best practices for maximum production, methods of trellising and how to deal with specific insects and diseases.  There will also be health and nutritional information, culinary tips, and ways to enjoy your fresh veggies.  Free. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 512), La Marque 77568. Register online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture, or call 281-309-5065.

