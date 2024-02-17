Saturday, February 17, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home News TWIA Establishes $6.5 Billion for 2024 PML Projections
News

TWIA Establishes $6.5 Billion for 2024 PML Projections

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s Actuarial & Underwriting Committee met on February 13 and voted unanimously to recommend the TWIA Board of Directors establish $6.5 billion as the Association’s 1:100 probable maximum loss (PML) for the 2024 storm season.

The 1:100 PML is the probable maximum loss for the Association for a catastrophe year with a probability of one in 100. This benchmark establishes the minimum amount of funding needed to meet TWIA’s statutory funding obligation for the upcoming storm season. In conjunction with the Association’s other statutory sources of funding, the 1:100 PML also determines the amount of reinsurance the Association must purchase. 

The Committee voted to recommend the TWIA Board use a 75%/25% blend of the RMS and AIR catastrophe models, using the model results based on long-term assumptions, to result in a base PML of 5.67 B. The Committee also voted to recommend the Board include a factor for loss adjustment expense (LAE) of approximately 15% for a total PML of 6.5 B. The Committee considered written and verbal public comment and catastrophe model results presented by Aon, TWIA’s catastrophe modeling vendor, in making its recommendation.

Over the past year, TWIA has added more than 25,000 policies and the total insured value of the properties it covers has increased by 26.4%. The Committee’s recommendation to set the 1:100 PML at $6.5 B represents an increase of $2.0 B over last year’s $4.5 B PML.

The Committee is expected to present its recommendations to the TWIA Board when it meets on February 20 to determine the Association’s statutorily required 1:100 PML for the 2024 storm season.

The meeting materials and archived recording for the Board meeting will be added to our Meeting Library after the meeting.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Texas First Bank Names Ryan C. Doyle as Chief Financial Officer

LEAGUE CITY POLICE ADOPT NEW TASER 10 SYSTEM

Tourists Plan to Visit State for April Eclipse 

TWIA Board to Meet February 20

NEW SYNERGY HOMECARE LOCATION EMERGES IN GALVESTON COUNTYHusband and Wife Caregivers Venture...

Historic Church Celebrates Ordination

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close