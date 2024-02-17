Texas First Bank Names Ryan C. Doyle as Chief Financial Officer

Texas First Bank is pleased to announce that Ryan C. Doyle has been named Chief Financial Officer and Advisory Director, effective January 1, 2024. Doyle replaces Timothy R. O’Brien, who, after eight years as CFO, is stepping back into a consultant role until his retirement in 2025.

Ryan Doyle joined Texas First Bank in 2019 as Controller and has worked together with O’Brien to help grow the bank from $1.4 Billion in assets to $2.2 Billion today.

“Ryan has successfully led the bank’s balance sheet management through the acquisition of a $300M Houston-area bank, the SBA-backed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and our most recent years of unprecedented growth. He has managed our accounting team since 2020 and internal audit since 2023, and he enters his role as CFO from a position of strength,” shared Christopher Doyle, President and CEO of Texas First Bank. “Part of our strategic plan is to build a new generation of leaders that understands and upholds our mission and the strong core values of Texas First Bank, and with Ryan Doyle as CFO, the future looks bright.”

Prior to Texas First Bank, Doyle served as an Auditor for financial services clients at KPMG. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Texas Tech University, and he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Texas. He is a Director on the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Board and a Member of the College of the Mainland Accounting and Business Advisory Committee.

“I am proud and excited to enter a leadership role in an organization that prides itself on supporting the communities that it serves,” said Ryan Doyle. “I look forward to not only continuing the strong precedent of accurate and timely financial reporting at the bank but doing what I can to help push innovation and to play a meaningful role in supporting our mission of Helping Texans Build Texas in the years ahead.”

Ryan Doyle has also been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Texas Independent Bancshares, parent company of Texas First Bank, and serves as Advisory Director to its Board.