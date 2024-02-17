Happy 100th Birthday 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Writer

This is a story told to me by Rose Daniels who is the historian at St Augustine of Hippo Church:

“Ms. Olga Carmichael, a longtime Galvestonian, was a neighbor and a friend,” Daniels said. “She lived on Avenue M ½. Olga was a mentor to young people in our neighborhood. She loved serving people and helping others. She attended the Episcopal church.”

Olga worked at Craig’s Department store at the Galvez Mall. She was a sales lady and did alterations. She loved making sure people’s clothing looked perfect on them when they came in for alterations.

When COVID-19 came, Rose along with another woman would look in on Olga and take care of things as they could for her. After three times of Rose finding Olga on the floor and having to call in to paramedics, Rose had to get tough with her longtime friend and neighbor.

“I told her, ‘Listen there’s only three strikes in a ball game, and you are out, and you had your three strikes,” Rose said.

Rose had a solution.

“I called her niece in Atlanta and told her she needed to do something because her auntie couldn’t keep living like this,” Rose said.

Olga is now living in her niece’s home in Atlanta. She never had children of her own. Her 100th birthday fell on Friday February 16.

Olga was originally from Guyana and came to Galveston with her parents to join her uncle who was an established member of the community.

Happy Birthday, Olga Carmichael, from The Post Newspaper and all your friends in Galveston!

Thank you Rose for sharing the story of a Centennial Birthday Lady who was a long-time resident of Galveston County!!!!