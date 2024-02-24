JUDGMENTAL (Focusing on Matthew 7:1-2)

What is the main problem of judging others?

Judgments help us make sense of the world around us. It is not necessarily bad to judge others. But most of the time, judgments are made without a lot of understanding and can be negative in many ways. Judging others can increase fears of being judged and can decrease feelings of connection and understanding.

Jesus told his followers not to judge others. He said that if we do judge others, we will be judged ourselves. In Luke, Jesus said the same thing, but also warned against condemning others.

Followers of Jesus today can acknowledge and agree with many of the observations of doubter and atheists. It’s sad to see public figures connected with the Christian faith pursue power over caring for their community. But, on the other hand, it’s also important to remember a few things.



Every family tree has some bad fruit. In the same way, you probably have an uncle, aunt, cousin or relative you’d prefer not to represent your family, there are plenty of public figures who followers of Jesus wish they weren’t identified with.



It’s important to not judge all Christians by what is shown in the media. This idea applies to every professional career. We don’t say all doctors, lawyers, coaches; public figures are bad based on the sad stories of a select few.

It all comes back to Jesus. There was just something about Jesus that drew the strong and weak. He offered wholeness and healing to those with the greatest needs. He began a revolution of service that has defined the church since the beginning. The selfless example of believers in the Bible led many to believe in Jesus. Followers of Jesus are definitely imperfect but continue to show God’s great love by beginning hospitals, homeless shelters, and recovery centers.



Not all Christians are judgmental or hypocrites, consider getting to know a person of true faith so you can find out what it really means to become a follower of Jesus.

“Do not judge, so that you will not be judged. For with the judgment, you make you will be judged, and the measure you give will be the measure you get.” (Matthew 7:1-2)

“Do not judge, and you will not be judged; do not condemn, and you will not be condemned.” (Luke 6:37)

The languages Jesus use is strong. Jesus warns his followers, that if we judge others we will be judged, and if we condemn others we will be condemned. So, we need to think very carefully about whether we are judging or condemning others.

God looks at the heart (1 Samuel 16:7). Only God can look at the heart. We cannot know what is in another person’s heart. So, we cannot judge or condemn another person.

Jesus tells us to be merciful (Matthew 5:7). If we are merciful, we will not judge others or condemn them.

Jesus tells us to be meek (Matthew 5:5). “Meek” is not a common English word today. The Greek word used in this verse can also be translated “kind” or “gentle.” If we are kind and gentle, we will not judge others or condemn them.

Jesus tells us to be humble. If we are humble, we will not judge others or condemn them.

Jesus tells us to forgive others (Matthew 6:14-15). If we forgive others, we will not judge them or condemn them. Again, here, Jesus uses strong language, saying that if we do not forgive, we will not be forgiven. Most importantly, Jesus tells us to love others. If we love others, we will not judge them or condemn them.

If we pray, and be humble, God will give us whatever we need in order to do what he wants us to do. We live in societies where judging others and condemning others is regarded as normal. We see our political leaders judging and condemning others all the time. As followers of Jesus, we must show a different way of behaving. We trust that God will lead us into a right way of thinking about others. That way is always love.

One last thought. We don’t just judge and condemn others when we are talking to them. We must be careful not to judge or condemn others when we are talking about them – including when we talk online. If we are a follower of Jesus, we won’t judge or condemn anyone online.

What is the lesson of judging others? When we judge, we invite judgment upon ourselves. By judging others, we hide our hypocrisy. The judgmental people have the courage to criticize and put others down, but they are too shallow and cowardly to recognize their own weaknesses. When we point our finger at someone, anyone, it is often a moment of judgment. Pray for one another!! Amen!!

