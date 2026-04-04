By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday is, for many Catholics, one of the most sacred Masses of the year. Both the priesthood and the Eucharist were instituted at the Last Supper, and Catholics continue to honor the evening with a somber Mass that includes the washing of feet.

“It’s a bittersweet Mass,” said one parishioner, who added that it is his favorite of all the Masses that honor the Easter season.

The Mass of the Lord’s Supper begins in the evening and marks the start of the Holy Triduum, which includes Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday, concluding Sunday evening.

Archbishop Joe Vasquez of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica in Galveston. Following the example of Christ, who washed the feet of his disciples, the archbishop washed the feet of 12 people.

In his homily, the archbishop reflected on the significance of the Eucharist, the call to care for others, and the invitation to allow oneself to be transformed by Christ’s love. The Mass concluded with an invitation from the Very Reverend Jude Ezuma, pastor of Holy Family Parish, for the faithful to remain and pray, as Christ had asked his disciples to wait and keep watch with him on the night of the Last Supper.