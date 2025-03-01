CLEAN SWEEP OF THE HEART

There was a time several years ago when I considered hiring someone to help with housekeeping since I work outside the home. But I was too embarrassed to let a cleaning expert in the door because of all the clutter. I felt like I needed to clean our house before I could ask anyone to, well, clean our house. Lol! So I reasoned that if that were the case, why bother hiring anyone?

Now, the living room and bathroom’s were usually picked up, and the kitchen was fairly clean, but every nook and cranny were jam packed!

So, for quite awhile it remained in a constant state of knickknack nuttiness, and cupboard clutter.

For years I never felt comfortable inviting people in because even though it appeared to be in order at a glance, I KNEW what lurked in the closets and under the couch and beds!

In a way, I guess you could say that I had a similar attitude about seeking God, and drawing near to Him. There was so much clutter in my life that I felt like I needed to clean up my act before I could let God in.

I had addictions stuffed under the recliner and stowed away in the pantry. Disappointment and rejection pouted in the closets. Unforgiveness against others (and myself) were swept under the rug. And a fearfulness hung like drapes around my heart.

You know, every one of our hearts should be labeled a crime scene because the thief (Satan) has stolen so much from us over the years, and many of us have hardened our hearts in self defense from life’s experiences. Jesus said, “All who ever came before Me are thieves and robbers … “John 10:8

(Many times, it is the church (or certain people in the church), that have been offensive. The enemy sows seeds of discord, and we can use these hurtful experiences as an excuse not to grow closer to the Lord ourselves. But in this aspect, I have learned the church is like a hospital, where broken/hurt souls are trying to mend. We are all in different stages of healing (mentally & physically.) But we can choose not to be offended in that aspect.)

Interesting enough, I blamed most of my problems on the location of my “house” (job/finances, circumstances, and life changing events) and of course – neighbors, family, spouse, can be a factor, but not the root cause of any of our problems.

Actually, it’s not the home, but the foundation that it is built on, the unstable ground of the sin nature that we are born with, and disconnected from God.

So, as I struggled to keep it all together I began listening to other people who testified of how God had helped them, and I realized that their happiness was not based on the location of their “home,” but rather the new foundation that it was built on … the Lord Jesus Christ. And when they allowed Jesus into their lives things started to change for them. From the inside out.

(“Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me.” Rev. 3:20)

Well, one day I did it! I opened the door of my heart and invited Him in. I put faith in what Jesus provided by grace. The opportunity to be born again in the spirit and have right standing with God through the work of the Cross.

WOW! I didn’t realize how dark it was in there until His GLORIOUS light spilled in the doorway. A fresh breath of air blew through my soul, and His brilliant sunshine lit up the place! The peace of God moved in and brought love, joy, kindness, gentleness, goodness, self- control and faith.

Immediately the cracks in the walls were repaired and the “house” was leveled and secure. A strong foundation was laid.

(” … having been built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ Himself being the chief cornerstone, in whom the whole building, being fitted together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord, in whom you also are being built together for a dwelling place of God in the Spirit.” Eph. 2:20-22)

But I was still hesitant to let Him see the whole house.

So, we stayed in the living room for quite awhile. Jesus suggested ways I could change things up to help keep it cleaner, move things around, get rid of some broken pieces.

He even replaced that old musky rug of unforgiveness with a rich fabric woven in His grace and mercy.

As I sat and read the Bible my faith in His love for me grew stronger.

(“… pray that you may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the width and length and depth and height— to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.” Eph. 3:18-19)

He began to speak to me about His plans for my life and they are so much better than anything I could have dreamed up.

(“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11)

He did such an awesome job there I trusted Him enough to show Him the kitchen.

“But DON’T open that pantry door,” I warned. “I DO NOT want all that stuff spilling out!”

He loves us enough to know how far we are willing to go, so He waited there with me. And Jesus knows His way around the kitchen. He even got the sink unstopped! Come to find out, it was clogged with bitterness the whole time.

Our relationship grew deeper, and one day I was ready to open up that pantry door.

Smoke billowed out amid a pile of ashes and cigarette butts.

“See, I never told you this Lord, but I smoke.”

He softly replied, “I already knew that.”

“Wow! And it didn’t stop you from stepping inside.”

Within a short time Jesus cleaned out the pantry and filled it with His love.

(“Through wisdom a house is built,

And by understanding it is established;

By knowledge the rooms are filled

With all precious and pleasant riches.” Proverbs 24:3-4)

Well folks I am still learning to love Jesus with all my heart, soul, mind and strength. I’m sure there are still cluttered places in my heart that I’m not even aware of yet, and much work left to be done. I am still under construction. Lol!

But I am willing to trust Him and that He’s here to stay, He’ll never leave me or abandon “His home.” (“Do you not know that you are the temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you?” 1 Cor. 3:16)

And all God’s children can be “confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ;” Phil. 1:6

His Holy Spirit inspires and encourages me to get out and meet my neighbors. To love them and tell them about this “Man” who knew everything I’ve ever done (or am going to do) and He loves me anyway.

(All scripture taken from NKJV)

