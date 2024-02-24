Playoff Dreams in Play as Soccer Regular Season Winds Down

March is around the corner, and that means the soccer regular season begins to wind down. Tuesday will be filled with a host of matchups that will determine who advances to the postseason. The start of the week also has a host of baseball and softball while the area’s best girls powerlifters compete for a chance to advance to the state finals.

Sunday: The Rockets will host the Thunder for a 6:00 pm matchup. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

Monday: Texas City’s boys’ golf team will be among those competing at Clear Creek County Club in a meet hosted by Dawson.

La Marque hosts Iowa Colony in soccer as the girls begin at 5:30pm and the boys get going at 7:15pm.

Clear Brook opens the week of local high school baseball when the Wolverines visit St. Thomas at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: The sports day begins bright and early as the girls’ regional powerlifting finals get underway at Alvin High School at 8:00am.

The high school softball schedule starts at 5:00pm with Hitchcock at La Marque, followed by Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Galveston Ball, Santa Fe at La Porte and Texas City at Manvel at 6:30pm.

On the high school baseball docket, Dobie at Clear Falls gets things going at 3:00pm, while Friendswood at Brenham begins at 5:00pm. Clear Springs at Pearland begins at 6:00pm, with Pasadena Memorial at Clear Creek starting at 6:30pm and Texas City at Bay Area Christian closing out the schedule at 7:00pm.

Boys soccer will have Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Friendswood at Santa Fe, Galveston Ball at Manvel and Angleton at Texas City each starting at 7:30pm.

The girls soccer schedule also begins at 7:30pm with Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Springs, Manvel at Galveston Ball, Santa Fe at Friendswood and Texas City at Angleton.

After playing host to the Thunder on Sunday, the Rockets will visit Oklahoma City for a 9:00pm tip. Space City Home Network begins coverage with the pregame show at 8:30pm, while TNT will have national coverage.