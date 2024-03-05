Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home News Rep. Weber’s Bill to Streamline Nuclear Reactors Passes House
News

Rep. Weber’s Bill to Streamline Nuclear Reactors Passes House

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment
The U.S. The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday, February 28, to update nuclear licensing and ensure efficient regulation and deployment of nuclear energy technologies. Included in this legislative package is a bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14), the Modernize Nuclear Reactor Environmental Reviews Act, to direct the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to submit a report and conduct a rulemaking on facilitating efficient, timely environmental review process for nuclear reactor applications. Rep. Weber spoke on the House floor in support of the Atomic Energy Advancement Act.“Nuclear energy is clean, safe, and reliable. Going forward, nuclear needs to be a significant component of America’s energy profile, and to make that happen, we need to cut the red tape at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission expediting environmental reviews for nuclear reactors,” said Rep. Weber. “To do this, we need to modernize licensing and streamline regulations around nuclear production. The Atomic Energy Advancement Act will restore America’s leadership in nuclear and cut red tape that continues to hamstring the industry. I am proud that my bill was included in the package and passed the House to reduce duplicative efforts and speed up the review process for nuclear reactor applications.”Background on the Atomic Energy Advancement Act:This bill would provide a number of reforms to current law regarding nuclear energy designed to promote growth in the nuclear energy industry. This bill would update the NRC’s mission statement, give the NRC direct hiring authority to help expand the nuclear workforce, lower annual fees for advanced nuclear reactor license applications, and establish a pilot program for nuclear power purchase agreements. Additionally, the bill would include policies designed to expedite the approval of construction and operation permits needed for nuclear reactors. Finally, the bill would allow the NRC to deny licenses based on whether covered fuel is sourced from China or Russia, as well as lift the prohibition on licensing nuclear reactors to foreign individuals, corporations, or governments—in select circumstances.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Largest wildfire in state history still raging

Food with Love

Rep. Weber’s Bill to Streamline Nuclear Reactors Passes House

TWIA Board Sets PML for ‘24 Storm Season

General Enrollment Closes Soon!

Stretching and Relaxing with Regina 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close