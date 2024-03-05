Rep. Weber’s Bill to Streamline Nuclear Reactors Passes House

The U.S. The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday, February 28, to update nuclear licensing and ensure efficient regulation and deployment of nuclear energy technologies. Included in this legislative package is a bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14), the Modernize Nuclear Reactor Environmental Reviews Act, to direct the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to submit a report and conduct a rulemaking on facilitating efficient, timely environmental review process for nuclear reactor applications. Rep. Weber spoke on the House floor in support of the Atomic Energy Advancement Act.“Nuclear energy is clean, safe, and reliable. Going forward, nuclear needs to be a significant component of America’s energy profile, and to make that happen, we need to cut the red tape at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission expediting environmental reviews for nuclear reactors,” said Rep. Weber. “To do this, we need to modernize licensing and streamline regulations around nuclear production. The Atomic Energy Advancement Act will restore America’s leadership in nuclear and cut red tape that continues to hamstring the industry. I am proud that my bill was included in the package and passed the House to reduce duplicative efforts and speed up the review process for nuclear reactor applications.”Background on the Atomic Energy Advancement Act:This bill would provide a number of reforms to current law regarding nuclear energy designed to promote growth in the nuclear energy industry. This bill would update the NRC’s mission statement, give the NRC direct hiring authority to help expand the nuclear workforce, lower annual fees for advanced nuclear reactor license applications, and establish a pilot program for nuclear power purchase agreements. Additionally, the bill would include policies designed to expedite the approval of construction and operation permits needed for nuclear reactors. Finally, the bill would allow the NRC to deny licenses based on whether covered fuel is sourced from China or Russia, as well as lift the prohibition on licensing nuclear reactors to foreign individuals, corporations, or governments—in select circumstances.