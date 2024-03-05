Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Awards

Dickinson DECA Students Compete at State Competition

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

Dickinson High School senior Jadean Hall has qualified to advance to the International Career Development Conference for her performance at the DECA state contest. DECA stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America and is a CTE student organization at DHS.

Jadean’s top performance was in the Business Administration Core Exam as well as a role play in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism. Senior Matthew Stapp also had an impressive performance and was named a runner up for the international conference in the Finance Exam and through a scenario for Financial Consulting.

Jadean and Matthew were two of 12 DHS students who qualified and advanced to the state contest in Houston after competing in the regional competition in various business scenarios and taking a written test.

The other 10 students competing at state included:

  • Manuel Dodson – individual event for Automotive Services Marketing
  • Navian Brown – individual event for Food Marketing
  • Juan Arguenta – team event for Travel and Tourism
  • Andy Villegas – team event for Travel and Tourism
  • Demarcus Hunter – individual event for Financial Consulting
  • Abby Barnes – individual event for Accounting Applications
  • Imanol Mendez – individual event for Accounting Applications
  • Dominick Cantu – individual event for Marketing Communications
  • Geovanny Yanez – individual event for Marketing Communications
  • Draygon Fry – individual event for Quick Service Restaurant Management

