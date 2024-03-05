Dickinson DECA Students Compete at State Competition

Dickinson High School senior Jadean Hall has qualified to advance to the International Career Development Conference for her performance at the DECA state contest. DECA stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America and is a CTE student organization at DHS.

Jadean’s top performance was in the Business Administration Core Exam as well as a role play in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism. Senior Matthew Stapp also had an impressive performance and was named a runner up for the international conference in the Finance Exam and through a scenario for Financial Consulting.

Jadean and Matthew were two of 12 DHS students who qualified and advanced to the state contest in Houston after competing in the regional competition in various business scenarios and taking a written test.

The other 10 students competing at state included: