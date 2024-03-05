The SFHS Varsity Bowling crews hit the lanes at Regionals this past weekend!
The boys’ squad and star players, Stetson Moeller and Nathan Wilks, hustled hard but narrowly missed the State Championships. On the flip side, the girls’ team smashed it, clinching the Regional victory – a first for Santa Fe.
McKenna Corbett aced the Regional Singles Title again, with Ariana Briones not far behind in 4th place. The team and both girls earned their spot in the upcoming State Championship Tournament later this month.