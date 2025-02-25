Congrats to the Santa Fe boys’ bowling team, which captured a second straight district title last week. The Indians will compete in the regionals on March 2. Stetson Moeller, Robert Dellinger, Tyler Muraca, and Raquel Reyes also qualified to bowl in singles competition at Regionals.
The Dickinson girls’ powerlifting team flexed their collective muscles at the Regional meet at Alvin High School on Saturday. A total of 10 athletes advanced to the state meet in Edinburg on March 12.
1st Place
*Kaylee Barajaz – Set regional squat record (295 lbs) – State Qualifier
*Fabiola Martinez – Set regional records for bench press (265 lbs) & deadlift (430 lbs) – State Qualifier. Named Outstanding Lifter of the Meet
*Aaniya Pollard – Set regional records for squat (500 lbs), bench press (285 lbs), & deadlift (425 lbs) – State Qualifier
2nd Place
• Yalexia Zamora – State Qualifier
• Azelia Lara – State Qualifier
• Makenzie Spallino – State Qualifier
3rd Place
• Payton Gibbs
• Audrie Spies – State Qualifier
• Michaela Onwodi – State Qualifier
5th Place
• Candice Ketelers – State Qualifier