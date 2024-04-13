Sunday, April 14, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home News NASA LOOKING FOR FUTURE ASTRONAUTS
News

NASA LOOKING FOR FUTURE ASTRONAUTS

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer 

Recently, NASA introduced ten new graduating astronauts at a celebration held at the Johnson Space Center’s Teague Auditorium.  Their graduation puts them into the astronaut corps waiting for the potential call up for a future mission.

NASA’s Manager of Astronaut Selection April Jordan says the space agency is searching for the next group of astronaut candidates. 

What’s involved? Jordan says they were looking for candidates with at least a master’s degree in particular fields such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (S.T.E.M). 

“We are a technical organization so that’s really important,” said Jordan.

Jordan says there is no age requirement though having a fair amount of life experience will certainly help. Though not required Jordan says candidates with military experience bring attributes that fit well with the astronaut program. 

“This is not an entry-level job so we need folks to have at least three years of professional work experience,” said Jordan.

In addition, candidates must be U.S. citizens and for those looking for pilot positions a minimum of 1,000 flight hours are needed, with 850 hours being in “high performance” jet aircraft. 

Jordan says soft skills and personal characteristics are “equally important to making a good team of astronauts.” Team players are needed.  A willingness to learn is another attribute NASA recruiters are looking for.

“Team work I would say is the top competency we are selecting for when we go through this process,” said Jordan.  “If you are unable to be a team player within this environment you will not bring success to yourself or to the team.”

Once accepted as an astronaut candidate, two years of specialized training ensue which includes learning to fly T-38 training jets, Russian language classes, and skills involved with working and living aboard the International Space Station. 

Jordan says the training is designed to produce well-rounded astronauts who can deal with whatever challenges they may encounter should they be selected for a mission to the International Space Station or beyond. 

“Once you are flying on the International Space Station, you are the plumber there, you are fixing that, you are doing research there as well on a lot of different experiments people are sending up for that.  So, there is a broad skill set that is needed for those folks,” said Jordan.

NASA’s also looking for flexibility in candidates.

Adaptability is important,” said Jordan.  “We need folks who can roll with the punches.”  We need folks who can adapt and make decisions in those unpredictable environments.”

Jordan says given the global aspect of space exploration and the many international partners NASA works with, a diverse astronaut corps is essential. 

“We are selecting a diverse group of astronauts, folks who become the face of NASA,” said Jordan. 

After two years of intensive training, which will take astronaut candidates around the globe, they’ll graduate the training program and add their names to a storied list of intrepid space travelers and researchers who capture the imagination of many while also helping lead humanity into its future.

Jordan says applications are due April 16. 

To apply to the astronaut program visit:  https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/astronauts/become-an-astronaut/

To listen to the full interview with April Jordan visit: https://fb.watch/rl9kLX2g8z/

Photo by NASA, used with permission.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

A Force Bound by Flight Reunites

PROPERTY TAX REDUCTIONS HELP TEXAS RISE TO SIXTHIN ALEC’S STATES ECONOMIC OUTLOOK...

LNG Pause Brings Congressional Subcommittee Hearing to Port Arthur

What to Know About Applying for an Extension on Your Tax Return

Our Economy is Better Than Your Economy

Southeast Texas Supplies our Allies with LNG

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close