NASA LOOKING FOR FUTURE ASTRONAUTS

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

Recently, NASA introduced ten new graduating astronauts at a celebration held at the Johnson Space Center’s Teague Auditorium. Their graduation puts them into the astronaut corps waiting for the potential call up for a future mission.

NASA’s Manager of Astronaut Selection April Jordan says the space agency is searching for the next group of astronaut candidates.

What’s involved? Jordan says they were looking for candidates with at least a master’s degree in particular fields such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (S.T.E.M).

“We are a technical organization so that’s really important,” said Jordan.

Jordan says there is no age requirement though having a fair amount of life experience will certainly help. Though not required Jordan says candidates with military experience bring attributes that fit well with the astronaut program.

“This is not an entry-level job so we need folks to have at least three years of professional work experience,” said Jordan.

In addition, candidates must be U.S. citizens and for those looking for pilot positions a minimum of 1,000 flight hours are needed, with 850 hours being in “high performance” jet aircraft.

Jordan says soft skills and personal characteristics are “equally important to making a good team of astronauts.” Team players are needed. A willingness to learn is another attribute NASA recruiters are looking for.

“Team work I would say is the top competency we are selecting for when we go through this process,” said Jordan. “If you are unable to be a team player within this environment you will not bring success to yourself or to the team.”

Once accepted as an astronaut candidate, two years of specialized training ensue which includes learning to fly T-38 training jets, Russian language classes, and skills involved with working and living aboard the International Space Station.

Jordan says the training is designed to produce well-rounded astronauts who can deal with whatever challenges they may encounter should they be selected for a mission to the International Space Station or beyond.

“Once you are flying on the International Space Station, you are the plumber there, you are fixing that, you are doing research there as well on a lot of different experiments people are sending up for that. So, there is a broad skill set that is needed for those folks,” said Jordan.

NASA’s also looking for flexibility in candidates.

Adaptability is important,” said Jordan. “We need folks who can roll with the punches.” We need folks who can adapt and make decisions in those unpredictable environments.”

Jordan says given the global aspect of space exploration and the many international partners NASA works with, a diverse astronaut corps is essential.

“We are selecting a diverse group of astronauts, folks who become the face of NASA,” said Jordan.

After two years of intensive training, which will take astronaut candidates around the globe, they’ll graduate the training program and add their names to a storied list of intrepid space travelers and researchers who capture the imagination of many while also helping lead humanity into its future.

Jordan says applications are due April 16.

To apply to the astronaut program visit: https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/astronauts/become-an-astronaut/

To listen to the full interview with April Jordan visit: https://fb.watch/rl9kLX2g8z/

Photo by NASA, used with permission.