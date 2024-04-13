Sunday, April 14, 2024
Texas First Bank Donates Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicle to Wheelchairs for Warriors

Local community bank Texas First Bank is pleased to announce a donation of a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, valued at $65,000, to veteran-focused non-profit Wheelchairs for Warriors. Wheelchairs for Warriors will use the proceeds from the sale of the vehicle to fund the creation of several custom-fit wheelchairs for veterans and first responders who have been critically injured in the line of duty.

Located in Galveston County, Wheelchairs for Warriors serves veterans and first responders who cannot get timely assistance from normal sources. These complex-rehab mobility solutions can accommodate individual physical limitations in detail, including chairs operated by fingers, eyes, mouth, chin, head, or breath. 

“As a veteran-founded community bank, it’s in our blood to give back to our communities and it’s even better when we can support those who serve us, like our veterans and first responders,” shared Chairman Matt Doyle. “Wheelchairs for Warriors has made a true impact in the lives of many, and with this gift, we are excited to be a small part of the great work they do.” 

The vehicle donation by Texas First Bank was generously repaired at no-cost by Tyler, Texas-based company Access2Mobility. Access2Mobility is a leading expert in providing complete mobility solutions for adults and children across East Texas. The gift is a testament to Texas First’s commitment to giving back to the community and will help ensure that our veterans and first responders are taken care of with the accessibility solutions they need and deserve.

Pictured (L to R): Christopher Doyle, President & CEO of Texas First Bank; Crystal Lee Laramore, Founder/Executive Director of Wheelchairs for Warriors; Matthew Doyle, Chairman of Texas First Bank

About Wheelchairs for Warriors
Wheelchairs for Warriors is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing veterans and first responders, injured in the line of duty, custom-fit, complex-rehab-mobility solutions (wheelchairs) engineered to meet each recipient’s lifestyle needs and physical capabilities, allowing for mobility and independence at the highest level possible. Learn more about Wheelchairs for Warriors at www.wheelchairsforwarriors.org

About Texas First Bank

Texas First Bank, a state-chartered community bank, has served individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and large corporations along the Texas Gulf Coast since 1973. Headquartered in Texas City, Texas First Bank has 27 locations throughout Galveston, Harris, Brazoria, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, and Jefferson Counties. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loan, and investment products and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. To learn more about Texas First Bank, visit www.texasfirst.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Helping Texans Build Texas®

