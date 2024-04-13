Herrera announces Re-Election bid for tc seat

Dear Fellow Texas City Residents,

I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for re-election to the position of Texas City Commissioner of District 2.

With half a century of residency in Texas City, my wife and I have cherished every moment of calling this community our home. Over the past two decades, we’ve not only lived here but also operated businesses, nurtured our children, and actively participated in St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal parish. This profound connection fuels my dedication to ensuring the ongoing growth and prosperity of our city.

As our city continues to expand, my commitment remains steadfast in maintaining planned development and safeguarding against urban sprawl. Prioritizing infrastructure is paramount to ensure our streets remain accessible, and our police and fire departments are equipped with the necessary resources to uphold community safety.

Transparency and openness are fundamental principles of my campaign and will continue to guide my actions if re-elected. I welcome any inquiries regarding my platform or campaign and encourage you to reach out to me directly at 409-599-5681.

Thank you in advance for your support.

Respectfully,

Felix Herrera

Texas City Commissioner

District 2