COM Hosting 50th Anniversary Cinco de Mayo Celebration on May 2

College of the Mainland (COM) invites the community to join us for the 50th Anniversary Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Thursday, May 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Conference Center. This event is free and will feature food, mariachi music, ballet folklórico and special remarks by historian and former COM professor, Dr. Manuel Urbina II.

Cinco de Mayo, or May 5, marks the day in 1862 when Mexican general and Texas native Ignacio Zaragoza defeated French expeditionary forces at Puebla, Mexico, according to The Handbook of Texas Online.

Since 1974, COM has celebrated the cultural and historical significance of Cinco de Mayo through lively events that feature traditional music, dancing and food. This year, the music will be provided by Mariachi Los Gallitos, with ballet folklórico demonstrated by the Oppe Elementary School Dance Team. Dr. Urbina will be speaking on the cultural and historical significance of Cinco de Mayo.

As an institution that serves a diverse population, this event highlights COM’s ongoing commitment to educating the public on the diverse heritage and traditions within the community.

Photo: Students, staff and community members gather outside to enjoy food and lively entertainment during the 2023 Cinco de Mayo Celebration.

Photo Credit: Jose Salazar