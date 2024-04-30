Thursday, May 2, 2024
Baseball

State Title Dreams Begin for Local Baseball Teams

by Brandon Williams
By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor 

Five area baseball teams begin bi-district round play this week, while the Clear Springs softball team looks to advance in the 6A, Region III area round beginning on Wednesday.

Here’s how the schedule shapes up:

Softball

Clear Springs vs. Kingwood

Game 1, May 1, at Kingwood, 7:00 pm

Game 2, May 2, at Clear Springs, 7:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Friday, at Baytown Sterling, 7:00 pm

Baseball

Clear Creek vs. Alvin

Game 1, Thursday, at Alvin, 6:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, at Clear Creek, 6:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, at Clear Creek 1:00 pm

Clear Falls at Dawson

Game 1, Thursday, 6:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 6:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), 1:00 pm

*All games played at Clear Lake High School

Clear Springs vs. Strake Jesuit

Game 1, Thursday, at Clear Springs, 6:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, at Strake Jesuit, 6:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), at Baytown Lee, 1:00 pm

Friendswood vs. Nederland

Game 1, Thursday, 6:30 pm

Game 2, Friday, 6:30 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 12:00 pm

*All games at Goose Creek Memorial High School

Santa Fe vs. Crosby

Game 1, Thursday, at Crosby, 7:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, at Santa Fe, 7:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, at either Crosby or Santa Fe, 4:00 pm.

