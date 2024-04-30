State Title Dreams Begin for Local Baseball Teams

By Brandon C. Williams
The Post Newspaper Managing Editor
Five area baseball teams begin bi-district round play this week, while the Clear Springs softball team looks to advance in the 6A, Region III area round beginning on Wednesday.
Here’s how the schedule shapes up:
Softball
Clear Springs vs. Kingwood
Game 1, May 1, at Kingwood, 7:00 pm
Game 2, May 2, at Clear Springs, 7:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), Friday, at Baytown Sterling, 7:00 pm
Baseball
Clear Creek vs. Alvin
Game 1, Thursday, at Alvin, 6:00 pm
Game 2, Friday, at Clear Creek, 6:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, at Clear Creek 1:00 pm
Clear Falls at Dawson
Game 1, Thursday, 6:00 pm
Game 2, Friday, 6:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), 1:00 pm
*All games played at Clear Lake High School
Clear Springs vs. Strake Jesuit
Game 1, Thursday, at Clear Springs, 6:00 pm
Game 2, Friday, at Strake Jesuit, 6:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), at Baytown Lee, 1:00 pm
Friendswood vs. Nederland
Game 1, Thursday, 6:30 pm
Game 2, Friday, 6:30 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 12:00 pm
*All games at Goose Creek Memorial High School
Santa Fe vs. Crosby
Game 1, Thursday, at Crosby, 7:00 pm
Game 2, Friday, at Santa Fe, 7:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, at either Crosby or Santa Fe, 4:00 pm.