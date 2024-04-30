Thursday, May 2, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSportsTrack Hitchcock Track Highlights Local State Finalist Contenders
Track

Hitchcock Track Highlights Local State Finalist Contenders

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor 

Still fresh off celebrating a second straight boys’ basketball state 3A title, Hitchcock will look for more gold when they compete in the state track and field championships, which run Thursday through Saturday at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin,

The Bulldogs are one of five local schools that will have at least one competitor participating in the finale of the UIL track and field season. Following is a list of local athletes bidding for an opportunity to stand atop the state in their field.

6A (Participating on Saturday)

Clear Creek

Chris Creedon, Boys 1600 meter run

Clear Falls

Catherine Valentine, Girls 1600 meter run

5A (Participating on Friday)

Friendswood

Aiden Fitzgerald, Boys 3200 meter run

Brandon Schrick, Boys discus throw and shot put

Karmine Stevens, Boys 300 meter hurdles

Galveston Ball

Banks Goodmanson, Boys discus

3A (Participating on Thursday)

Hitchcock 

Ray’Aunna Simmons, Genesis Carter, Cyana Spells, Thayla Fontenette, Terrinyce Felder, Anazia Alexander, Mariah Allen, Camille Stevens, Girls 4×100 relay

Cole Fisher, Jared Dotson, Lloyd Jones III, Bryce Dorsey, Chase Bruton, Jamarion Cooper, Jamarcus Thomas, Kelshaun Johnson, Boys 4×100 relay

Cole Fisher, Bryce Dorsey, Taurian Fontenette, Jared Dotson, Caleb Sowell, Jamarcus Thomas, Jamarion Cooper, Lloyd Jones III, Boys, 4×200 relay

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Special Olympics Regional Track meet

Koi Johnson celebrated her birthday in grand style

Friday’s 5A Regional track and field finals

Area track meet in Angleton this week

Track & Field Sprints Into Area Meets

Dickinson’s track and field teams shined

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close