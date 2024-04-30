Hitchcock Track Highlights Local State Finalist Contenders

By Brandon C. Williams
The Post Newspaper Managing Editor
Still fresh off celebrating a second straight boys’ basketball state 3A title, Hitchcock will look for more gold when they compete in the state track and field championships, which run Thursday through Saturday at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin,
The Bulldogs are one of five local schools that will have at least one competitor participating in the finale of the UIL track and field season. Following is a list of local athletes bidding for an opportunity to stand atop the state in their field.
6A (Participating on Saturday)
Clear Creek
Chris Creedon, Boys 1600 meter run
Clear Falls
Catherine Valentine, Girls 1600 meter run
5A (Participating on Friday)
Friendswood
Aiden Fitzgerald, Boys 3200 meter run
Brandon Schrick, Boys discus throw and shot put
Karmine Stevens, Boys 300 meter hurdles
Galveston Ball
Banks Goodmanson, Boys discus
3A (Participating on Thursday)
Hitchcock
Ray’Aunna Simmons, Genesis Carter, Cyana Spells, Thayla Fontenette, Terrinyce Felder, Anazia Alexander, Mariah Allen, Camille Stevens, Girls 4×100 relay
Cole Fisher, Jared Dotson, Lloyd Jones III, Bryce Dorsey, Chase Bruton, Jamarion Cooper, Jamarcus Thomas, Kelshaun Johnson, Boys 4×100 relay
Cole Fisher, Bryce Dorsey, Taurian Fontenette, Jared Dotson, Caleb Sowell, Jamarcus Thomas, Jamarion Cooper, Lloyd Jones III, Boys, 4×200 relay