Moore Memorial Library July Schedule

Movie Events:

Family Movie: Baseball in the Summer of ’62

Wednesday, July 3 at 1 p.m.

Join us at Moore Memorial Public Library as we watch the new kid in a suburb of Los Angeles gain friends through sandy rounds of baseball and go on loads of adventures (Rated PG)! Popcorn will be provided. No registration is required.

There will be more family movie showings this month. Be sure to check our Facebook page (@moorepubliclibrary) and our Instagram page (@mmpltxc) for more information!



Children’s Events:

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, July 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 10 a.m.

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24, and 31 at 10 a.m.

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special activity.

Mushroom Kingdom

For ages 5 – 8

Tuesday, July 9 at 2 p.m.

Level up! Children are invited to join us for some Super Mario Bros.-themed crafts and games.

Dragon Crafts

For ages 9 – 12

Wednesday, July 10 at 2 p.m.

Ages 9 to 12 will make a clay dragon eye and other related dragon crafts!

Moody Gardens Presents: Rainforest

For ages 5 – 12

Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m.

Children ages 5 – 12 will learn interesting facts about the rainforest and its connection to us.

LEGO Free Build

For ages 5 – 12

Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m.

Children ages 5 – 12 are invited to use their imaginations to play with our extensive LEGO play sets!

Willy Wonka Adventure

For ages 5 – 8

Tuesday, July 16 at 2 p.m.

WANTED: CANDY ENGINEERS! Willy Wonka needs to add new pipes in his chocolate factory to process his new jawbreakers. Make and test your own pipelines using marbles, tubes, tape and pool noodles!

Amazing Race: Library Edition

For ages 9 – 12

Wednesday, July 17 at 2 p.m.

Kids ages 9 – 12 are invited to use their wits and talents to “travel the world” in an hour at the library!

Horrorland: Goosebumps

For ages 5 – 12

Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

Come if you dare! Join us for some Goosebumps themed crafts and games.



Board Games

For ages 5 – 12

Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

We will set out a variety of games suitable for ages 5 to 12. Come to play your favorites or discover new games with friends and family!

Pirate Adventure

For ages 5 – 8

Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m.

Test out your inner pirate with some of our fun science experiments! Use an eye patch, build a boat that floats, and other fun activities.

Yarn Art Painting

For ages 9 – 12

Wednesday, July 24 at 2 p.m.

Kids ages 9 – 12 are invited to create a masterpiece anyone can touch with a canvas, some paint, mod podge and colorful yarn!



Space Center Houston Presents: Ultimate Space Lab

For ages 5 – 12

Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

Children ages 5 – 12 are invited to discover Newton’s laws of motion and the three states of matter in a unique way! Learn through a variety of exciting experiments from air pressure to liquid nitrogen.



Preschool Play

For ages 1 – 5

Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

Kids ages 1 – 5 are invited to play with various educational toys to help them to develop their fine-motor and gross-motor skills.

Library Olympics

For ages 5 – 8

Tuesday, July 30 at 2 p.m.

Join us for some fun book related book related games and activities based on the book Mr. Lemoncello’s Library Olympics.

Secret Garden Tins

For ages 9 – 12

Wesnesday, July 31 at 2 p.m.

Based on the classic book, kids ages 9 – 12 are invited to make a mini terrarium of their choosing featuring an animal and plants!

Teen Events:

Teen Volunteer Orientation

For ages 13 – 18

Monday, July 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Teens in need of community service hours and volunteer hours for honor society, resumes, college & resume applications are invited to this mandatory orientation. We cannot provide court-ordered community service. Email mr﻿ocio@texascitytx.gov or call 409-949-3008 for more info.



Stuffed Animal Taxidermy

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, July 11 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Create your own creepily-cute, mounted décor using stuffed animal parts! Please bring your own stuffed animal if you can if you prefer to have more choice for this craft.

DIY Pet Caves and Toys

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, July 18 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Make a simple, cozy cave, tug toy, and/or cat teaser toy for the beloved pets in your life.



DIY Dragon Eye Art

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, July 25 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Use a glass eye, sculpting clay and paint to mold and shape a personalized glass dragon’s eye!

Jackbox and Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18

Fridays, July 12, 19, and 26 at from 2 – 4 p.m.

Come try out our new board games (Cards Against Humanity: Family Friend edition, Betrayal at House on the Hill, Wingspan, Poetry for Cavemen, etc.) or enjoy our digital Jackbox Games collection (Quiplash, Tee-K.O, and more)! Be sure to bring your smart device!

Adult Events:

Small Business Success Series: Canva 101

Tuesday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Back by popular demand! Learn to navigate Canva, the free-to-use online graphic design tool that is a resource to create social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and much more. To register, call the Info Desk at (409) 643-5977 or use the following link to sign up: https://bit.ly/3Us74qi .



Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Join likeminded bibliophiles and be on the ground floor for creating a monthly book club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover as well as your current read(s).



GALCO Community Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m.

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks. No registration required.



Small Business Success Series: Reference Solutions (VIRTUAL)

Tuesday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. A live virtual session on the basics of how to use the Reference Solutions database. Participants will learn how to navigate the site and use basic functions to help them Identify new sales prospects, create customized business and consumer marketing lists, identify key business contacts, locate home-based businesses, find businesses with web addresses; define delivery routes, gather competitive, business intelligence, identify major industry groups, and more. To register, call the Info Desk at (409) 643-5977 or use the following link to sign up: https://bit.ly/3PmVlHV .

Adult Game Night

Tuesday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to make new friends or learn how to play new games? Stop by the library every fourth Tuesday of every month! Games will be provided, but feel free to bring and share your own.



Master Naturalists: Pollinators

Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m.

Christina Anastas, Galveston County Resident Master Naturalist, will provide information about animals that move pollen from the male anther of a flower to the female stigma of a flower and why they’re good for the environment.