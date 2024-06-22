Local News

The City of La Marque would like to give a warm welcome to our newly appointed Associate Judges the Honorable Dick H. Gregg III and the Honorable Samantha Marie Gonzales.

Be aware of spam in disguise. We are loving all of your tips & suggestions on our giveaway post! What we are not loving is all of the spammers & bots.

We restricted comments on the post when we created it and are reporting and removing spam/scams as quickly as we can, but please remember:

The City of Texas City will never ask you to click a link to claim a prize.

You can help us remove these unwanted commenters even faster by reporting these bots as spam to Facebook.

A huge congratulations to six Texas City ISD transportation team members for achieving perfect attendance for the 2023-2024 school year. Pictured from left to right: Lynn Roberts, Route 42 Driver/Trainer; Erold Jackson, Route 46 Driver; Jalynn Randle, Route 6 Monitor; Benisha Parson, Route 5 Driver; Ashley Hall, Route 66 Driver; and Leo Bradley, Director of Transportation. Not pictured is Victor Fuentes, Route 62 Driver.

Ashley has achieved perfect attendance for the FIFTH year in a row! She has not missed a single day of work since September 2018!