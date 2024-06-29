Protect Yourself When It Comes To Being In Water On July 4

As July 4 approaches, families will be splashing in water throughout Galveston County in celebration of the nation’s independence. However, the risk that comes from swimming, be it in a pool or on the beaches of Galveston Island, is immense.

Tragically, at least five people have drowned in Galveston Beach since early May. With at least 250,000-300,000 people expected to hit the beach this week, the threat of that number increasing is concerning.

Being in the waters of Galveston Beach can be a memorable experience, especially if families stress safety. Here are some tips that can be helpful for everyone from first-timers to Galveston to area residents who have experienced many a July 4 in the waves.

*Swim near a lifeguard: Look for flags that indicate a Lifeguard is on duty. Galveston Island Beach Patrol uses a flag warning system to indicate water conditions.

*Green Flag: Calm water, stay in shallow water

*Yellow Flag: Calm to moderate surf, stay in shallow water.

*Red Flag: Heavy surf and dangerous currents, stay out of the water.

*Swim with a buddy: Never go into the water alone.

*Learn rip current safety: Watch videos on Oceans Today (NOAA.gov).

*Enter the water feet first.

*Wear a life jacket.

*Don’t swim at the ends of the island.

*Be aware of water conditions: Avoid swimming if the water is cloudy, unusually hot, or after a storm. Bacteria thrive in cloudy water, and wind, waves, and boats can stir up sand and mud that releases bacteria in the water.

*Protect your skin: Wear a high SPF sunscreen (15 or higher), loose-fitting light colored clothing, a hat, and sunglasses.

*Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, caffeine-free liquids to prevent dehydration.

Pools are great places to cool off from the hot sun. But pools also can be dangerous. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, drowning remains the No. 1 threat to children. Previous July 4 drownings should serve as sober warnings to those planning to celebrate in and around a pool this Independence Day. Simple precautionary measures can save lives.

· Never leave a child unattended in a pool or around any body of water no matter how small, even for a minute.

· Teach children basic water safety.

· Avoid overloading the pool with too many boisterous swimmers, especially if adults, older kids and young kids are in the water. Small children can quickly get lost in the fray.

· Avoid swimming if you have been consuming alcohol.

· Designate a lifeguard, whether it’s a hired, certified professional, or someone who has taken on the task and will keep eyes fixed on the pool at all times while swimmers are present.

· Establish rules and enforce them. Prohibit diving into shallow water and running around the slippery edge of the pool.

· Learn to administer CPR to children and adults.

· If a child goes missing, look for him or her in the pool first.

· Minimize the use of pool floats that can obscure the view of the pool floor when there are many swimmers present.

· Keep a phone handy at all time. Promptly call for emergency services if the need arises.

· Ensure everyone immediately exits the pool if thunder is heard or lightning is seen.

· Turn off the filter pump while guests are swimming, particularly to protect against entrapment on pool drains or pipes.

· The American Association of Pediatrics advises against allowing infants and toddlers in hot tubs. Older children should not be in a hot tub for more than 20 minutes at a time.

· Be sure the water chemistry is balanced in pools and spas so that swimmers are not irritated by the chemicals and the water is sanitary. Also, keep in mind that swim diapers are not foolproof. Check youngsters often so that waste does not end up in the pool.

Everyone is seeking a fun July 4, but safety is paramount when it comes to being in water.