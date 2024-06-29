Strike Up The Band And Raise The Flag

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Mark your calendars for a Patriotic evening of live music and flag-waving at Galveston’s Sealy Pavilion. Galveston’s Beach Band will perform their weekly show on Wednesday, July 3 in honor of our Nation’s birthday!!!

The concert begins at 7:30 pm and will include a lineup of patriotic music, a historical reading from Leslie Watts, Karenna Lee as a vocalist, and a parade of children and flags.

Come out and enjoy the evening there is no charge. Be sure to bring something to stay hydrated and ready to be inspired!!!