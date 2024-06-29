The Post Newspaper OTF

Astros Open July in Oh, Canada

While the rest of us bake in the early summer heat, the Astros will start July in the cooler confines of Toronto, where they open a three-game set at the Blue Jays on Monday.

Sunday: Closing out the month of June, the Astros conclude their series at the Mets beginning at 12:40 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at noon with the pregame show.

Monday: July begins with the Astros up North against the Blue Jays starting at 6:07 pm. Space City Home Network starts their pregame show at 5:30 pm.

Tuesday: The middle game of the series at the Blue Jays begins at 6:07 pm, with Space City Home Network starting at 5:30 pm with the pregame show.