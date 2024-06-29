The Post Newspaper Sports

Friendswood volleyball standout Nadi’ya Shelby announced on social media that she committed to the University of Florida. The incoming junior is one of the nation’s top prep players and is also one of the state’s best track and field performers. Shelby is the sister of San Diego Chargers defensive lineman Ty Shelby and University of Southern California sophomore defensive lineman Braylan Shelby.
Clear Creek’s baseball program had two players showcased in All-Star Games by the Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association. Thomas Huang played in the Senior Games while Caden Schindler competed in the Futures Game.