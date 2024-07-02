On The Field, July 3-July 7

Astros Remain Living Out of Suitcases

The Astros continue their 10-game road trip as they leave Canada before adding airline miles by heading to Minnesota to face the Twins, who are chasing the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central title.

Wednesday: The Astros face the Blue Jays from 6:07 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 5:30 pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Independence Day finds the Astros concluding their series at the Blue Jays at 12:07 pm. Space City Home Network begins with the pregame show at 11:30 am.

Friday: The Astros visit Minnesota to face the Twins at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 pm.

Saturday: Enjoy the early start time for the Astros, who take on the Twins at 12:07 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 11:30 am with the pregame show.