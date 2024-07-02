The Post Newspaper Sports

Friendswood’s Jordyn Sims competed in the annual Texas Girls’ Coaches Association’s Blue-Red All-Star and was on the winning end as the Blue team swept the Red team in three games.

Dickinson’s 7-on-7 football team held its own during the annual state tournament, advancing in the consolation round before being eliminated. The Gators will next hit the gridiron on August 12 when the first day of fall practice begins.

For a third straight year, Dickinson’s Braylen Williams advanced to the AAU Track and Field Junior Olympics. Williams topped the field in the boys’ long jump with a leap of 22 feet., winning the AAU Region 17 Junior Olympics field.

Record-setting La Marque powerlifter Kai Janice will be heading to Midland University after signing a letter of commitment. Janice will be playing football for the Warriors, who are located in Fremont, Nebraska.