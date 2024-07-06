The Post Newspaper Sports

Saturday, July 6, 2024
by Brandon Williams
Hitchcock Bulldogs’ standout athlete Kelshaun Johnson is set to reveal his college commitment on Monday, July 8 at 4:15 PM in the Hitchcock High School gymnasium. Kelshaun, one of our many talented players, has drawn the attention of top-tier programs including UT, Texas A&M, Arkansas, USC, and Texas Tech, receiving 24 offers to date.

Kelshaun’s versatility and explosive playmaking abilities have made him a sought-after recruit. His journey from a multi-phase playmaker in Texas Class 3A football to a potential collegiate star is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Athletic Director Craig Smith says, “Kelshaun embodies the spirit of the Hitchcock Bulldogs. His talent, work ethic, and leadership on and off the field make him a standout. We couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Join us in the gymnasium or tune in live on 247Sports.com YouTube channel and our HISD Facebook page to witness this exciting moment.

Congrats to the Friendswood High School athletes of the year, Adam Buffington and Reagan “RK” Rudolph. To discover more about their accomplishments, visit https://ow.ly/Wugn50Sok1j.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

