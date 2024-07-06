The Post Newspaper Sports

Hitchcock Bulldogs’ standout athlete Kelshaun Johnson is set to reveal his college commitment on Monday, July 8 at 4:15 PM in the Hitchcock High School gymnasium. Kelshaun, one of our many talented players, has drawn the attention of top-tier programs including UT, Texas A&M, Arkansas, USC, and Texas Tech, receiving 24 offers to date.

Kelshaun’s versatility and explosive playmaking abilities have made him a sought-after recruit. His journey from a multi-phase playmaker in Texas Class 3A football to a potential collegiate star is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Athletic Director Craig Smith says, “Kelshaun embodies the spirit of the Hitchcock Bulldogs. His talent, work ethic, and leadership on and off the field make him a standout. We couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Join us in the gymnasium or tune in live on 247Sports.com YouTube channel and our HISD Facebook page to witness this exciting moment.

