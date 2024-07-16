The Young Lady from Northeast Texas Takes the Crown

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Hurricane Beryl wasn’t stopping beauty from gracing Galveston County on Saturday at Texas City High School where the Miss Juneteenth Texas, Jr. Miss Juneteenth and Little Miss Juneteenth pageant was held.

Six young ladies from around the state vied for the title of Miss Juneteenth Texas and based on their individual introductions, it was not an easy decision to pick just one to receive the crown.

Kaidlen Key of Daingerfield, Texas is the second young lady to be crowned Miss Juneteenth Texas. She wowed the audience when she sashayed across the stage in a sparkling pink gown, displaying her charm and charisma.

As she answered a question read by the hostess, Angela Taylor, the young lady responded with a heavy emphasis on education of the youth as a key to bringing about a better quality of life for everyone.

She is only 17 years old and will be completing her senior year of high school this coming fall and she’s proud to say, “I’m from the part of Texas where there’s more cows than people.”

“A lot of prayers have been running through my head this week,” shared Kaidlen. “Then me and Jesus had a moment, and everything went still as I heard my name called out as the winner.”

Her next pageant will be in East St. Louis, Missouri where she will compete for the national title of Miss Juneteenth in October. Next fall she will compete in Miss Black Texas USA.

“The winner (of the Miss Juneteenth Texas Pageant) will receive a scholarship to the college of their choice, a complete package from Noche Berry Salon hair care line, one-on-one coaching sessions from Pageant Extraordinaire & Director Karrie Hargrave, entry fee covered to the Miss Juneteenth USA pageant that will take place in October, as well as to compete at Miss Black Texas USA next October at the completion of their reign,” said Pageant director Karrie Hargrave. “They have agreed to waive the $625 entry fee. She (Miss Juneteenth Texas) will be allowed to compete for free.”

Wiping tears out of her eyes after she was crowned Jr. Miss Juneteenth Texas was Jermoni Taylor of Texas City. The lovely young lady wore a pale pink ball gown fit for a princess as her formal attire.

Another charming young lady who also proclaimed she was from a place where there are more cows than people, Brenley Maull of Mount Vernon, was crowned Little Miss Juneteenth Texas.

Madison Swain of Texas City took her final stroll on the runway and waved goodbye as the inaugural Miss Juneteenth Texas. Then she commenced her final duty, crowning the new royalty. She reported she has loved reigning this past year as Miss Juneteenth Texas, and she plans to compete in this fall’s Miss Black Texas USA Pageant.