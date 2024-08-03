College of the Mainland to Host Cafecito con COM on Saturday, August 10

(Texas City, TX) – College of the Mainland (COM) is proud to host its first Cafecito con COM, an engaging community event set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 129, located at 1200 N. Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591. Featuring both English and Spanish presentations, the day will offer an opportunity for the community to learn about the unique programs offered at the College while connecting with various local organizations that provide support services.



The agenda includes a Spanish presentation at 10:30 a.m., followed by a community resource fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and concluding with an English presentation at 1:30 p.m. While supplies last, attendees can enjoy coffee and pan dulce while learning more about the educational opportunities at COM and how the college can support their academic and career goals.



Among the participating community agencies are Workforce Solutions, the Galveston County Health District, BACODA’s Galveston County Community Coalition, DePelchin Children’s Center, Family Service Center, United Way Bay Area Center, Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, Moore Memorial Public Library, COM Adult Education and the COM Office of Veteran Affairs.



This event is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit www.com.edu/cafecito/.