Home NewsCommunityEvents College of the Mainland to Host Cafecito con COM on Saturday, August 10
Events

College of the Mainland to Host Cafecito con COM on Saturday, August 10

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

(Texas City, TX) – College of the Mainland (COM) is proud to host its first Cafecito con COM, an engaging community event set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 129, located at 1200 N. Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591. Featuring both English and Spanish presentations, the day will offer an opportunity for the community to learn about the unique programs offered at the College while connecting with various local organizations that provide support services.

The agenda includes a Spanish presentation at 10:30 a.m., followed by a community resource fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and concluding with an English presentation at 1:30 p.m. While supplies last, attendees can enjoy coffee and pan dulce while learning more about the educational opportunities at COM and how the college can support their academic and career goals.

Among the participating community agencies are Workforce Solutions, the Galveston County Health District, BACODA’s Galveston County Community Coalition, DePelchin Children’s Center, Family Service Center, United Way Bay Area Center, Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, Moore Memorial Public Library, COM Adult Education and the COM Office of Veteran Affairs.

This event is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit www.com.edu/cafecito/.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Texas City – La marque Chamber event

Hosted by Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce – Saved the Date

Claywell, Dustoff Crew Members Await Long Overdue Honor

Community Calendar

Feeling Groovy

Community Calendar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close