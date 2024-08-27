Home NewsSports Are You Ready For Some Football?
by Brandon Williams
The 2024 football season starts Thursday for high schools, while Week 1 of the college campaign begins Saturday.

Wednesday: The Astros close the series at the Phillies at 3:05 pm. Space City Home Network will have the game beginning with the pregame show at 2:30 pm. The game can also be seen on MLB Network.

Thursday: The 2024 high school football season begins with Clear Brook at Dobie at 6:30 pm, Kingwood at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Ball at Manvel, and Friendswood at Fort Bend Marshall at 7:00 pm.

Volleyball tourney play will see Clear Springs and Santa Fe competing in the VolleyPalooza Tourney in Austin, while Hitchcock is at the Sweeney Tournament. Dickinson and La Marque are among the teams at the Needville Tournament (Thursday, and Saturday), with Friendswood at the Dobie Tourney (Thursday, and Saturday).

A potential American League playoff preview starts at Minute Maid Park as the Astros return home to face the Royals at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

Friday: More kickoffs to open the new high school football season as Clear Falls at Fort Bend Hightower, Ridge Point at Clear Springs (Challenger/Columbia), state-ranked Katy at Dickinson, Legacy Sports Academy at state-ranked Hitchcock, La Marque at Huffman-Hargrave, Houston Sterling at Texas City, and Santa Fe at Brazoswood start at 7:00 pm.

The volleyball schedule will have Clear Brook at Cy Falls, and Clear Creek at Katy starting at 5:30 pm. Clear Falls at Friendswood, Aldine at La Marque, and O’Connell at Texas City each begin at 6:00 pm, followed by Goose Creek Memorial at Dickinson, and Ball at Houston Heights at 6:30 pm.

One team tennis match on the slate as Ball visits Kingwood Park at 4:00 pm.

Game two of the weekend against the Royals begins at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The opening weekend of college football starts with Colorado State at #4 Texas (ESPN) at 2:30 pm, followed by UNLV at Houston (FS1), Sam Houston State at Rice (ESPN+), Texas Southern at Prairie View (ESPN+) at 6:00 pm. Seventh-ranked Notre Dame at #20 Texas A&M (KTRK13) begins at 6:30 pm, while Houston Christian at SMU (ESPN+) and Lamar at Texas State (ESPN+) starts at 7:00 pm.

Amidst the backdrop of college and high school football, the Astros and Royals collide at 6:10 pm. Space City Home Network begins at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

The Dynamo are on the road at LAFC at 9:30 pm. The match can be seen as part of Apple TV+ MLS package.

