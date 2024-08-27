Galveston College celebrates the opening of its new Health Sciences Education Center

GALVESTON, Texas (Aug. 23, 2024) – Galveston College hosted a dedication ceremony for its new Health Sciences Education Center on Aug. 22, 2024, celebrating the launch of a state-of-the-art facility that will help meet the increasing demand for healthcare professionals in the workforce and shape the future of healthcare education in Galveston and the region.

The ceremony, held on the college’s main campus, brought together community leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, donors, students and residents to mark this significant milestone.

The Health Sciences Education Center, a three-story, 64,000-square-foot facility, stands as a beacon of innovation and opportunity. Designed to meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare workers, the center is equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern learning spaces that will provide students with the hands-on training needed to excel in various healthcare professions.

During the ceremony, Galveston College President W. Myles Shelton, Ed.D., addressed the crowd, emphasizing the center’s vital role in the future of the community’s economic and workforce development.

“We’re excited about the opening of the new Health Sciences Education Center. This facility is not just a building, it’s a commitment to our community, our students and our future,” said Shelton. “Today is a celebration of many years of hard work and planning that went into this new building. This will be life-changing for our students and the community. By investing in the education and training of our students, who will be tomorrow’s healthcare professionals, we are ensuring a healthier, more prosperous Galveston Island and beyond.”

In addition, Dr. Shelton recognized the many individuals who were part of this historic project for the college and the community, including GC’s Board of Regents, the Galveston College Foundation Board, the many donors who contributed to the construction of the facility, along with city, county and state leaders, and the community.

The new Health Sciences Education Center will improve the experience of students and the quality of their education. As a result, GC will be able to better train a highly skilled nursing and healthcare workforce for Galveston Island, the region and beyond. GC’s healthcare programs include: Nursing, Computerized Tomography (CT), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Nuclear Medicine Technology, Radiation Therapy, Radiography, Surgical Technology, Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) and Healthcare Management.

“The healthcare industry has been greatly changed by technological advances over the past 30 years,” said GC Board of Regents Chair, Karen Flowers. “This new facility is a game-changer for Galveston. Today marks an important day in the history of Galveston College and is a great step forward for our students who pass through the doors of this building, are educated and trained within it, and remain in our region, providing healthcare services to Galveston County residents.”

Attendees were given the opportunity to tour the new building, which includes simulation labs, advanced medical equipment, and collaborative spaces designed to mirror real-world healthcare environments. These features ensure that students will graduate with the skills and confidence needed to immediately contribute to the healthcare workforce.

“Today’s ceremony is a symbol of how Galveston College opens doors so our community may thrive and grow through a skilled and educated workforce for generations to come,” said GC Foundation Board Member, Lt. Col. Carol Hodges. “We are grateful to all the donors who have generously contributed to this effort. Their support helps ensure that the burden of the costs does not fall squarely on the shoulders of the Galveston taxpayer or the Galveston College student.”

As a vital resource for students, the community and the region, the opening of the Health Sciences Education Center is part of Galveston College’s ongoing commitment to addressing critical workforce needs and fostering economic growth in the region.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic, workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.