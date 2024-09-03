Home NewsCommunityEvents Calling All Cook Teams!
Events

Calling All Cook Teams!

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Get ready to fire up those grills and sharpen those spatulas because the La Marque Bayou Fest Cook Off is back and better than ever!  Join us for a day of delicious competition, fun, and community spirit as teams from all around showcase their cooking skills and battle it out for the top prize. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a passionate amateur, this is your chance to shine and share your amazing flavors with the world!  Date: October 18&19, 2024 Location: Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park

Ready to get cooking? Register your team now through the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce and secure your spot in this exciting event!  

How to Register:

Visit the Texas City La Marque Chamber of Commerce website

Find the La Marque Bayou Fest Cook Off event page

Follow the registration instructions and submit your team’s details

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of a fantastic event and potentially take home the coveted cook-off trophy. Let’s make this year’s festival a sizzling success!

For more details, visit https://qrcode.cityoflamarque.org/3XoHPba or email angela@tclmchamber.com.

#LaMarqueBayouFest #LMBayouFest #CookOff2024 #GrillMasters #FoodieFun #RegisterNow See less

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

First Responders Luncheon is Next Week!

Home for the Holidays Gift Market “Katy Community Expo” (generally attended by...

Community Concierge Services – Austin Launches New Composting Services to Enhance Environmental...

TC-LM Chamber Bayou Bingo

Hitchcock Good Ole Days has been a mainstay within the community for...

College of the Mainland to Host Cafecito con COM on Saturday, August...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close