Calling All Cook Teams!

Get ready to fire up those grills and sharpen those spatulas because the La Marque Bayou Fest Cook Off is back and better than ever! Join us for a day of delicious competition, fun, and community spirit as teams from all around showcase their cooking skills and battle it out for the top prize. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a passionate amateur, this is your chance to shine and share your amazing flavors with the world! Date: October 18&19, 2024 Location: Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park

Ready to get cooking? Register your team now through the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce and secure your spot in this exciting event!

How to Register:

Visit the Texas City La Marque Chamber of Commerce website

Find the La Marque Bayou Fest Cook Off event page

Follow the registration instructions and submit your team’s details

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of a fantastic event and potentially take home the coveted cook-off trophy. Let’s make this year’s festival a sizzling success!

For more details, visit https://qrcode.cityoflamarque.org/3XoHPba or email angela@tclmchamber.com.

