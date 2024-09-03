Slow cook some spicy wings for the big game

The games garner the bulk of fans’ attention when football season kicks off each year at the end of summer. While the exciting action on the gridiron is a cause for celebration among millions of football fans, the food enjoyed during game day provides much to look forward to as well.

Certain foods have become part and parcel of watching a particular sport. For example, who can attend a baseball game and resist the temptation to indulge in a hot dog? For football fans, chicken wings are the go-to game day dish. There’s no shortage of ways to prepare chicken wings, but fans who like their game day grub to have a little kick can try this recipe for “Spicy Soy Chicken Wings” courtesy of Andrew Schloss’s “Cooking Slow: Recipes for Slowing Down and Cooking More” (Chronicle Books).

Spicy Soy Chicken Wings

Makes 4 servings

4 lbs. chicken wings, cut into sections at the joints, tapered wing tips trimmed and discarded

Coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2/3 cup soy sauce

2/3 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon dark sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon hot chili powder, preferably habanero

2 garlic cloves, minced

Combine the chicken wing pieces with a generous amount of salt and pepper in a large zippered plastic bag. Close the bag tightly and refrigerate for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours.

Preheat the oven to 225 F. Transfer the chicken to a baking dish in a single layer without crowding.

In a small saucepan, stir together the soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, cayenne, chili powder, and garlic and heat to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour over the chicken. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and cook until the chicken is nearly falling off the bone, about 3 hours.

Raise the oven temperature to 450 F and continue baking until the chicken browns and the sauce thickens into a glaze, about 10 minutes longer. Watch carefully near the end of the cooking time to avoid burning. Toss the wings in the sauce to coat and serve.

Variation: In a slow cooker:

Follow the recipe, cooking the chicken in a 6-quart slow cooker on high for 3 to 4 hours, instead of a baking dish in the oven. When the wings are cooked through, transfer to a bowl. Simmer the sauce with the lid of the cooker off until it thickens, about 10 minutes longer. Toss the wings in the thickened sauce and serve. TF249240