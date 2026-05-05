Roast vegetables make a healthy, filling summertime option

When the weather warms up outside, the desire for healthy, lighter fare rises alongside the mercury. That leads many people to turn to vegetables, which can satisfy hunger pangs but do not typically create feelings of sluggishness.

Vegetables can be cooked in myriad ways, and some can even be eaten raw. If raw vegetables don’t sound all that appealing, then roasting is a great way to eat healthy without sacrificing flavor. This recipe for “Roasted Vegetables With Pignoli Nuts” from Lines+Angles is sure to please.

Roasted Vegetables with Pignoli Nuts

Makes 4 Servings

2 red bell peppers, seeds removed and sliced lengthwise

2 green peppers, seeds removed and sliced horizontally

2 large stalks celery, quartered lengthwise, then horizontally

8 cloves garlic, peeled, whole

2 shallots, peeled, whole

2 portobello mushroom caps, cut into quarters

7 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup pignoli nuts

Preheat oven to 450 F. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and toss until well coated. Transfer to a sheet tray and spread vegetables into a single layer. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Transfer roasted vegetables to a serving dish, sprinkle pignoli nuts over the top and serve. PC266948