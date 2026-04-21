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Create your own portable energy booster right at home

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Protein bars are a convenient energy booster that’s easy to carry. That portability makes protein bars a go-to for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy activities like hiking that burn lots of calories. Though it’s easy to pick up a protein bar at the store, it’s also possible to make your own at home. Anyone interested in doing so can try their hands at this recipe for “Homemade Protein Bars With Peanut Butter and Hemp Protein” courtesy of Lines+Angles.

Homemade Protein Bars With Peanut Butter and Hemp Protein

Makes 8 bars

13 ounces peanut butter, no added sugar, divided

21/2 ounces pure maple syrup

3 ounces almond flour

3 ounces coconut oil

6 ounces chopped dark chocolate, at least 70 percent cocoa, divided

3 ounces hemp seeds

1 pinch salt

1. Grease and line the base and sides of an 8-inch baking dish with parchment paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, thoroughly stir together 1 cup with the maple syrup and almond flour until well combined. Transfer to the baking dish, evenly pressing it across the base. Cover and chill until needed.

3. Meanwhile, combine the remaining 1/2 cup peanut butter, coconut oil, half the chocolate, hemp seeds, and salt in a heatproof bowl. Set the bowl over a half-filled saucepan of simmering water, stirring until smooth.

4. Remove from the heat and pour the mixture over the chilled base. (Keep the water simmering.)

5. Place the remaining chocolate in a clean bowl. Set it over the simmering water, stirring until melted.

6. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the topping in the tin. Cover and chill until set, about 4 hours.

7.When ready to serve, cut into slices and turn out. PC263711

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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